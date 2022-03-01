Linode Adds New Customer Service Accolades with 2022 Stevie® Award Wins

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alternative cloud computing provider Linode has again been recognized with multiple Stevie Awards as a favored provider of customer service in computer services. Competing against some of the largest cloud service providers in the world, Linode won bronze for 'Best Customer Engagement Initiative' for the company's Tech Touch Customer Insights Program. It also took home a bronze for 'Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Services' in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry and from 51 nations were considered in this year's competition. Linode is a repeat Stevie Award winner. In addition to category wins in 2019, 2020, and 2021, the company earned the coveted 2021 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards recognition joins a parade of customer service accolades Linode has won so far in 2022. Linode consistently bests other players in cloud infrastructure—including AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure and DigitalOcean—when it comes to customer service. Linode ranks No. 1 on G2 among Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) providers. Additionally, Linode takes the No. 2 spot on TrustRadius among IaaS providers for "Best Relationship" and No. 3 for "Best Feature Set." Finally, Linode ranks No. 3 on Peerspot (formerly IT Central Station), where it earned a 4.6 out of 5 rating for users.

"Supporting our customers' success on Linode is our passion," said Rick Myers, vice president of Customer Support and Success at Linode. "The awards we receive are an honor and a reflection of the work we do every day to earn the trust of the customers who choose Linode. That so many of our customers go out of their way to share their experiences with us and consistently rank us so highly tells us that our efforts are making a positive difference for them."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

About Linode

Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible, and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. Headquartered in Philadelphia's Old City, the company empowers more than a million developers, startups, and businesses across its global network of 11 data centers.

Media Contact

Matt Fleischl, LaunchSquad for Linode, 201-316-7368, mfleischl@launchsquad.com

SOURCE Linode