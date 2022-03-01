Compass Mining Expands Leadership Team With First CFO and CGO

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining ("Compass" or "the Company"), the world's first and largest online marketplace for bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and reselling, today announced the hiring of Jodie Fisher as Chief Financial Officer and Ro Shirole as Chief Growth Officer.

At Compass, Ms. Fisher is joining to streamline and accelerate the company's rapid growth. As CFO of several early stage technology companies and a controller at IBM, a Fortune 50 company, she has taken companies through seed rounds, private equity financing, exit strategies, and initial public offerings. Fisher holds a Masters in Accounting and a Bachelors in Finance, as well as a license as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Project Management Professional (PMP), and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). As a hands-on talent mentor, she leads large global teams of new employees and accomplished executives to take on new challenges and exceed market expectations. As a strategic partner to management and the board, she drives corporate strategy and increases business valuation.

Whit Gibbs, Co-Founder and CEO of Compass, commented, "Compass is rapidly growing, and making these two key hires, both CFO and CGO, will help us continue to evolve and expand our services, making bitcoin accessible to everyone. We are excited for Jodie to be joining the team, and we are pleased to have her to help guide us through the next stage for Compass. She is a global thought leader in disruptive technologies who is focused on accelerating revenue through new business models and distribution channels. Having worked at IBM and as well as other startups, she is experienced in driving efficiencies, scalability, and profit through operational, financial, and digital transformation, and we know she will be an asset to Compass."

Ro Shirole's professional roots stem from over 25 years in the tech sector. Previously, Mr. Shirole served as the Vice President of Business Development at Compute North, a leading digital currency infrastructure company. Under his leadership, the company achieved the recognition as Minnesota's fastest growing company from 2018-2020 and has even exceeded those metrics for 2021. His specialty areas include strategic business management, operational efficiency, strategic growth opportunities, and mergers and acquisitions. At Compass, he is charged with driving enterprise value, building upon the robust platform the company has formed to date. He will focus on expanding Compass's reach from serving retail clients to also serving funds, family offices, and institutional clients, all while improving client success by broadening the means by which Compass can be a partner and advisor for its valued clients. Additionally, he will work on facility organization and major deals.

Whit Gibbs continued, "Ro is well-versed in the Bitcoin industry and his experience at top hosting provider Compute North will be a tremendous asset for the Compass team as we continue to aggressively deploy hashrate on behalf of retail clients while also expanding our reach to institutional clients. His tech experience, background in Bitcoin and aptitude for problem solving will allow him to serve Compass customers by identifying business drivers, identifying pain points, and crafting unique solutions as a trusted advisor to clients. Ro has often been tasked with the most complex, mission-critical projects and thoroughly enjoys the challenge of assessing, planning, and executing a strategy to reach a successful outcome, and we know he will be an advantage to Compass as we look to achieve our future business goals."

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a bitcoin-first, proof-of-work mining hardware and hosting company on a mission to strengthen Bitcoin's network by democratizing hash rate. Compass' mining marketplace offers easy procurement, deployment of mining machines, and resale for institutional and retail clients. Compass also produces industry-leading research and educational content through a variety of tailored media product offerings. Mining is a notoriously opaque sector of the Bitcoin industry, but Compass now guides everyone's path to successfully mine bitcoin. Thanks to Compass, now everyone can mine bitcoin.

