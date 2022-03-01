Swim 'N Fun Announces Newest Blog on Caring for a Pool During Freezing Temperatures

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swim 'N Fun provides information on how to protect a pool during a freeze. Bob Wright, owner of Swim 'N Fun, states, "Florida is known for mild temperatures but there can still be freezing weather. Earlier in February, the temperatures dropped down into the 30's. Many people asked us what they should do during this harsh weather. We tell customers it's important to keep their pool and pool equipment safe during these low temperatures. We offer tips on how to do that in our latest blog."
Swim 'N Fun offers these tips for protecting a Florida pool during freezing temperatures:
- Maintain proper water levels in the pool
- Keep the chemicals balanced
- Run the pool pump continuously to keep the water in the pool moving
- Double check to make sure that all of the valves in the pool plumbing system are open
If a winter storm in Florida causes a power outage, follow these tips:
- Turn off the circuit breakers to the equipment and make sure that all of the equipment is turned off
- Open the air relief valve on the pool filter
- Remove lid and drain plugs from the pump
- Remove plugs and lids from chlorinators, filter, motors, and heaters
These tips and more can be accessed on their blog at https://swimnfun.com/blog/can-a-freeze-affect-your-backyard-swimming-pool
In Florida during a freeze, various parts and equipment in a pool can be affected. Frozen water could damage or break pipes, valves could break, or knobs can break off from water lines. Wright adds, "If your pool was damaged due to freezing temperatures, we encourage pool owners to give us a call at 407-699-5588."
Equipment repairs and pool repairs can be conducted quickly and economically by the highly trained technicians at Swim 'N Fun. Technicians can handle both large and small jobs. Their equipment repair technicians can perform numerous tasks including installing new systems and servicing items such as pool lights, pool heaters, salt chlorination systems, pool pumps, automatic pool cleaners, and more.
Swim 'N Fun is a fully licensed and insured pool company in Winter Springs, Florida. This company has been serving all of Central Florida since 1986 and is family owned and operated. To learn more about Swim 'N Fun, visit online at https://swimnfun.com/. To schedule a pool repair, please call 407-699-5588. Swim 'N Fun services pools throughout Central Florida including the areas of Lake Mary, Sanford, Longwood, Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs, Casselberry, Oviedo, Maitland and surrounding areas.
Media Contact
Claire Wright, Swim 'N Fun, 407-699-5588, swimnfun3@aol.com
SOURCE Swim 'N Fun
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.