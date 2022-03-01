Vyopta Expands its Cloud Services Footprint in the European Union

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, today announced its plans to further expand into Europe with the launch of its new European Union Vyopta cloud. This is in addition to the company's existing US Commercial and FedRAMP Government clouds in the U.S. The new European cloud will enable Vyopta to better serve its European customers.

"As we continue to support and expand our client base in Europe, we want to ensure that they are confident we can support secure data residency needs," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We chose to house the Vyopa EU Cloud in Germany because of their well-known high-security standards."

One of the world's leading car and truck manufacturers and a global leader in next-age digital services and technology consulting are two large enterprises that are among those that will be the initial group using Vyopta's EU Cloud. Other clients in the region include organizations in education, enterprise, finance, government, and healthcare.

Vyopta currently has an office in the UK and offers 24-hour customer service support to enterprises around the world.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organisations deliver the best UC user experience and optimise their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organisations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

