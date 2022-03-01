New York Red Bulls Name Venuetize Official Mobile App Provider

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Red Bulls announced today a multi-year partnership with Venuetize establishing them as the club's "Official Mobile App Provider" and renewing their partnership. The Red Bulls will continue to work with Venuetize to further enhance existing mobile app capabilities including Red Bulls radio broadcasts, mobile ordering, and ticketing. New functionality from Venuetize will focus on mobile payments and an expanded loyalty program for Red Members.

"Nothing is more important to our business than delivering value to our client base to the point where they want to renew and continue to grow with us," said Craig Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer at Venuetize. "We're proud to continue our partnership with the New York Red Bulls and be their trusted partner for all things mobile-first."

"With our constant focus of improving and evolving the fan experience, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Venuetize," said Marc de Grandpre, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. "Our mobile app will provide more access, engagement, and convenience for Red Members and our loyal fans."

The Red Bulls app, powered by Venuetize, initially launched in 2018. Along with the Red Bulls, Venuetize has partnerships with teams across 9 professional sports leagues, including two other MLS teams.

To learn more visit, https://www.newyorkredbulls.com/app/.

About the New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 28 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). RBNY, one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, have competed in the league since its founding in 1996. The Red Bulls play home matches at Red Bull Arena (RBA) in Harrison, New Jersey. The three-time MLS Supporters' Shield Winners are owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull for which the team is named. The New York Red Bulls offer one of the nation's premier youth soccer development programs, from local soccer partnerships across New York and New Jersey to Regional Development Schools and the Red Bulls Academy teams.

About Venuetize

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. The company's proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting edge mobile-first experiences. With 185+ third-party integrations and counting, Venuetize provides unmatched flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/ .

Media contact: DC Ramsey, dramsey@venuetize.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-red-bulls-name-venuetize-official-mobile-app-provider-301492793.html

SOURCE Venuetize