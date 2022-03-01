Utah Jazz Announce Partnership with CoinZoom to Become Official Cryptocurrency Platform and NFT Marketplace

SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Utah Jazz and CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, today announced a partnership naming CoinZoom as the Official Cryptocurrency platform and NFT Marketplace for the Utah Jazz. With CoinZoom as the exclusive provider, the Jazz will list all its NFTs on the CoinZoom NFT marketplace.

The Utah Jazz and CoinZoom partnership will enable Jazz fans to scan a QR code at their Vivint Arena seats and get the latest Jazz NFT drops with their CoinZoom app. Jazz fans will be able to purchase the latest Jazz NFTs with a myriad of payment options, including credit cards, wires, ACH, direct deposits, and more than 40 other cryptocurrencies. No need for an external wallet and no "gas" fees applied to make a purchase. Every seat in the arena will have a QR code later this season for easy access to Jazz NFTs, the CoinZoom app, and many other innovative features.

The CoinZoom NFT Marketplace provides a safe, secure venue for fans to purchase Jazz NFTs and a free wallet to store them. Fans can bid, buy, and check out easily. No knowledge of crypto or crypto holdings is required.

In addition to being the exclusive NFT Marketplace and Cryptocurrency platform, CoinZoom will also receive prominent signage in the arena, featured in the Jazz app, social media, merchandise, trivia contests, crypto giveaways, and radio spots.

"The partnership with CoinZoom gives us the ideal platform to expand our NFT offerings and connect with a larger community of Jazz enthusiasts in a new way," said Jim Olson, Utah Jazz president. "Through technology, we can bring more innovative and creative experiences to our fan base in a fun environment. With CoinZoom, we will be excited to deliver our next phase of NFT collectibles to the public later this season."

"We're thrilled to partner with the Jazz to bring the complete NFT and crypto experience to their fanbase," said CoinZoom CEO, Todd Crosland. "The franchise's innovative spirit aligns well with our goal of furthering the adoption and ease of use of crypto. We believe that NFTs will play a major role in growing and engaging the Jazz global fan base, and the CoinZoom NFT Platform will provide a one-of-a kind buying experience as well as a safe and secure place for the Jazz international fan base to access exclusive collectables from the franchise. We think the fans are really going to enjoy the user-friendly experience we've created in partnership with the Jazz."

Last September, the Jazz launched a groundbreaking JAZZXR program that combined the franchise's first-ever digitally designed NFTs with access to a unique live experience with Jazz owner Ryan Smith in a virtual locker room. This was the first drop in a series of NFT collectibles from the Jazz, who are among a select group of NBA teams to mint and release their own NFTs. A microsite for JAZZXR has been created at https://nba.com/jazz/nft.

About CoinZoom

CoinZoom, with customers in 194 countries, is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 top digital currencies. CoinZoom's NFT marketplace is the easiest and most user-friendly marketplace to buy, sell and securely store NFTs. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe. CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland. Learn more here: http://www.coinzoom.com

About Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit http://www.utahjazz.com.

