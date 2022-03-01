Yeastar Refreshes Brand Positioning with New Tagline and Mission Statement

XIAMEN, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of Unified Communications solutions and Digital Workplace innovator, today reveals its new brand positioning with the new tagline "Digital Value, Delivered". From an updated mission statement to an enriched portfolio, Yeastar is looking to develop itself as a trusted provider for digital transformation in a broader sense.
The new tagline is grounded in the understanding that digital transformation does not have to be complicated, time-consuming, and expensive. Yeastar believes that the key to a straightforward digital future is the right technology, which should be easily accessible, open and integrated, and future-proof, regardless of particular challenges and needs of every business.
With a portfolio ranging from unified communications to workplace scheduling and hybrid workplace, Yeastar makes it a mission to remove the barriers to a connected and collaborative digital workplace. Through its easy-to-adopt, easy-to-use, and easy-to-manage solutions, Yeastar is geared to embark its customers on an easy and pleasant digital transformation journey.
"For over a decade, we have strengthened our business across lines of business, partnership, global presence, and our people. Now is a pivotal moment for us to step up as a stronger brand," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "At Yeastar, we are value-driven and focus on delivering real results. This 'Digital Value, Delivered' campaign signals our ambition to play as the backbone for our customers through digital transformation and our dedication to creating shared success with our partners."
There will be a live stream at 9:00 a.m. (GMT) on April 1, 2022, Yeastar's 16th anniversary, featuring the story behind Yeastar's new tagline and why the digital value matters to every business and channel player.
To learn more about Yeastar's refreshed brand positioning, visit its website for details.
About Yeastar
Yeastar helps businesses realize digital values by making communications and workplace solutions easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a global partner network and over 350,000 customers worldwide. Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers products and services for UC&C, workplace scheduling, and hybrid workplace to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.
