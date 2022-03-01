Key Impact Sales & Systems, Inc. Increases Access to Valuable Resources in Alaska by Forming an Exclusive Business Relationship with Superior Food Brokers.

ODENTON, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Impact Sales & Systems, Inc. (KeyImpact or Company) announces that the Company is increasing its access to valuable resources in Alaska by forming an exclusive business relationship with Superior Food Brokers.

Superior Food Brokers will become a component of the KeyImpact organization by taking over sales for all Clients in the Alaskan market, effective March 1, 2022. Details and clarity of the transition will be provided shortly, as the Company's current Alaskan account management will be transferred to the Superior Food Brokers' organization.

Superior Food Brokers, a leading Foodservice Sales Agency in the Alaskan market, is known for building quality relationships by offering excellent customer service filled with integrity.

With 28 years in foodservice, Superior Food Brokers is recognized for having an excellent team with long-standing customer relationships with operators and distributors. In addition, they bring to the table robust, locally-focused knowledge and a wealth of personalized support. Combining these strengths with the infrastructure of KeyImpact, which includes: Client relationships, culinary support, and marketing services, is exciting and will differentiate our ability to support the needs of our Clients and Customers in the Alaskan market.

"We welcome Joe Nasti and the entire Superior Team to KeyImpact and look forward to providing our Clients unparalleled penetration in the Alaskan Foodservice market," stated Neil Johnson, CEO of KeyImpact.

About Superior Food Brokers, Inc.

Superior Food Brokers, Inc. was established in 1994 by Joe Nasti. Superior Food Brokers provides service through focused and personalized support from its partners to stores, delis, bakeries, foodservice companies, and more in the Alaskan market. Experience with these sensitive items helps ensure product rotation and quick reaction to variations in product movements. For more information, please email jnasti@sfbalaska.com.

About Key Impact Sales and Systems, Inc.

Formed in 2000, through the merger of Key Brokerage in New Jersey and Impact Sales in Maryland, KeyImpact has grown to become the leading foodservice sales and marketing agency in the United States. KeyImpact represents manufacturers of food, as well as packaging and supplies, and provides sales and marketing services to distributors and operators across all segments of the foodservice trade channel. KeyImpact currently employs over 550 associates in 50 states with industry expertise in sales, marketing, culinary, K-12, military, college & university, contract feeding, retail, deli, national & regional commercial chains, recreation and distribution, as well as extensive product & category expertise. For more information, please visit http://www.kisales.com.

