InventHelp Presents Medical Viewing Device (BTK-117)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I believe we as humans need to be able to see what's going on BACK THERE and DOWN THERE," said an inventor, from Montgomery, Ala. "I realized this invention could be used to help people with many medical and cosmetic issues. This will be a powerful tool in the aftermath of Covid-19 with the implementation of social distancing and its impact on the way we conduct medical appointments and treatments in the future."
She invented the PEE-KA-BOO to fulfill a means of viewing hard-to-see and hard-to-reach areas of the body more effectively and independently. This could help individuals monitor the genital and anal area, the back and the buttocks, the back of the head and the back of the arms and legs. It can be used for medical purposes, helping promote independence and allowing for better understanding of the medical condition. This will result in more accurate diagnoses, better medical treatment and it will allow individuals to become a better partner in their own healthcare. Additionally, this device could be used for cosmetic reasons such as shaving, waxing, tweezing and exfoliating.
The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTK-117, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
SOURCE InventHelp
