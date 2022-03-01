ORIJEN® Pet Food Launches New GUARDIAN 8™ Cat Food and New ORIJEN® Kitten Food, Made with Fresh or Raw Poultry and Wild-Caught Fish

Both nutritious formulas address cat wellness concerns including digestion, brain health, and muscle development or maintenance

ACHESON, AB, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the ORIJEN® pet food team introduced ORIJEN® GUARDIAN 8™ cat food and ORIJEN® Kitten in Canada.

ORIJEN® GUARDIAN 8™ is a new adult cat kibble formulated with such high-quality ingredients that it uses only a few supplements to help round out a cat's diet and long-term health.

The first five ingredients of ORIJEN® GUARDIAN 8™ are fresh or raw poultry and fish ingredients, which offer Biologically Appropriate nutrition for adult cats with a taste they crave. The authentic WholePrey diet features the most succulent parts of the prey to mimic what a cat's ancestors consumed in the wild.

"ORIJEN GUARDIAN 8 got its name because the quality ingredients offer eight specific health benefits that factor highest in importance for cat owners; ingredients specifically featuring high levels of protein from animal ingredients which is integral to overall cat health," said Dr. Darcia Kostiuk, in-house senior veterinarian for ORIJEN Petfoods.

Throughout the year, cats must adapt to a variety of changes, from seasonal allergies to a change in humidity levels, to shifts in pet parents' schedules, and more. To help support cat health regardless of the time of year, the functional benefits ORIJEN® GUARDIAN 8™ provides for overall health include:

Supports Immune Function: with EPA and DHA from wild-caught fish, and antioxidants from ingredients including fruits and vegetables. Joint Health Support: with oil rich in Omega-3 fatty acids from wild-caught fish, such as salmon, whole mackerel, herring, and pollock, which is key for adult and senior cats. Digestion Support: with prebiotics such as dried chicory root and fibre from fruits and vegetables. Support for a Shiny Coat and Healthy Skin: with Omega-3 rich oils from wild-caught salmon, whole mackerel, herring, and pollock. Muscle Maintenance Support: rich with animal ingredients, such as chicken, wild-caught salmon, and turkey. Heart Health Support: with naturally occurring Taurine found in animal protein sources like poultry, fish, and eggs. Support for Brain Function: with oil rich DHA and EPA from wild-caught salmon, whole mackerel, herring, and pollock and naturally occurring Arginine from poultry and fish. Support for Eye Health: supports retinal function with naturally occurring Taurine and Vitamin A from animal sources such as chicken and turkey liver.

ORIJEN® Kitten is specially formulated to give kittens the nutrients they need to grow healthy and strong, featuring ingredients like chicken, turkey, and wild-caught salmon, and 15 fresh or raw ingredients including poultry, organs, and bones – the most succulent and nourishing parts of the prey.

"ORIJEN Kitten fosters brain, cognitive, and muscle development in kittens as they grow, with the first five ingredients being fresh or raw chicken, turkey, wild-caught salmon, whole herring, and chicken liver," Dr. Kostiuk said.

ORIJEN® Kitten helps support kitten brain development and cognitive function with naturally occurring DHA and EPA from salmon, whole mackerel, and herring, and pollock oil. Ingredients also include prebiotics from dried chicory root and natural sources of fibre from whole pumpkin, collard greens, whole apples, and whole pears to help support digestion. The smaller kibble size is designed especially for kittens and is freeze-dried coated for a burst of raw flavour.

A recent study conducted by the ORIJEN® pet food team found nearly 9-in-10 cat owners (89%) consider the quality of ingredients when purchasing food products for their pets, while roughly 8-in-10 cat owners consider the benefits/claims (83%) and ingredient transparency (80%).

"At Champion Petfoods, we're committed to giving pets the greatest opportunity to thrive, and overall health starts with the food they eat," said James Burns, director of marketing, Canada, Champion Petfoods. "We're excited to introduce ORIJEN GUARDIAN 8 and our new ORIJEN Kitten formula so we can support your cat through all stages of life."

ORIJEN® GUARDIAN 8 ™ is available now in a 1.8KG and 4.5KG bag, and ORIJEN® Kitten is available in a 1.8KG bag at local neighbourhood pet retailers.

About Champion Petfoods

Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion Petfoods' purpose is To Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime. At Champion, we have been pioneers in crafting premium food for dogs and cats since 1985. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate to nourish as nature intended. That means we start with the finest WholePrey ingredients from both fresh and raw animal sources. All of our ingredients have been selected from carefully curated suppliers whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and food safety in every ORIJEN and ACANA product we make. Food made by Champion is available to pet lovers in nearly 100 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

SOURCE Champion Petfoods