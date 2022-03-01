ClimeCo Expands Project Development Leadership with the Hire of Erika Schiller

BOYERTOWN, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo announces the expansion of its leadership team with the hire of Erika Schiller as Vice President of Project Development. She will lead the team, spanning new methodology development, consulting, and project management to assist customers, create measurable environmental benefits, and generate environmental credits.
"ClimeCo represents energy-intensive industries that have unique decarbonization challenges," says William Flederbach, President and CEO of ClimeCo. "We are building our team and leveraging a proven track record of thirteen years to meet our customer's needs. Erika will expand and support cutting-edge decarbonization strategies by leveraging our finance, design, and build expertise. In 2022 and beyond, investing in low carbon technologies is paramount to achieving our aggressive global climate goals, and I couldn't be more excited to have Erika leading this practice."
Schiller will build on ClimeCo's strengths in industrial greenhouse gas (GHG) management, nature-based solutions, such as reforestation and composting, and plastics mitigation. Additionally, she'll look to expand in other industrial spaces like low-carbon cement, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture use and storage (CCUS). She excels in taking customer-focused approaches to business development and growing new business lines.
"ClimeCo was compelling to me because of their market-based approach to tackle environmental challenges," says Schiller. "I see a strong business case for measuring and delivering GHG reductions, and other benefits for a world focused on how to achieve net-zero this century. ClimeCo is poised for growth, and I'm excited to contribute my expertise to their strong foundation."
Before joining ClimeCo, Schiller worked in the low-carbon energy industry for ten years, spanning energy storage to renewable fuels and carbon capture use & storage with Chevron. She helped Chevron launch its renewable natural gas business, forming two joint ventures in dairy RNG production. She then moved to their corporate strategy and sustainability team, where she led the commercial strategy for a new CCUS global business line and supported the start-up of their New Energies business unit.
Schiller earned her Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University, McDonough School of Business, and her Bachelor of Science from Vanderbilt University.
About ClimeCo
ClimeCo is a respected global advisor, transaction facilitator, trader, and developer of environmental commodity market products and related services. We specialize in voluntary carbon, regulated carbon, renewable energy credits, plastics credits, and regional criteria pollutant trading programs. Complementing these programs is a team of professionals skilled in providing sustainability program management services and developing and financing GHG abatement and mitigation systems.
For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive value for your organization, contact us at 484.415.0501, info@climeco.com, or through our website climeco.com. Be sure to follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using our handle, @ClimeCo.
SOURCE ClimeCo
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
