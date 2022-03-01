DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP OPENS FIRST TACO BELL CANTINA IN KANSAS CITY WITH SNOW MUCH FUN, GRAND OPENING MARCH 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group expands into Missouri and opens the first Taco Bell Cantina in Kansas City. The restaurant boasts Taco Bell favorites and elevates the dining experience with signature drinks, such as the Twisted Baja Blast Freezes. The grand opening of the Kansas City location (4111 Broadway, Kansas City, MO, 64999) is après-ski themed and slated for Friday, March 4. Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. and are open to the public.
The Kansas City restaurant is owned and operated by Diversified Restaurant Group. The company owns nearly 300 Taco Bells, 67 of which are in the Kansas City area. They have four cantinas in California and one in Las Vegas. Some of the cantinas have been recognized as the "best" and "most beautiful" in the world.
"Cantina locations set themselves apart from our traditional Taco Bell restaurants with their design and menus and we are thrilled to bring this cool fun vibe to Kansas City," said Tom Douglas, Chief Operating Officer for Diversified Restaurant Group. "The Westport area is a community that is a great fit for this concept with their unique entertainment and dining options. We are looking forward to celebrating our newest location with our neighbors in greater Kansas City."
The grand opening celebration on March 4 will feature Taco Bell eats, Royals KCrew, DJ Hydan, Mac the Maverick, giveaways and other exciting fun.
The Kansas City Taco Bell Cantina has a sports bar-themed concept complete with a heated patio, nineteen TVs, and three private rooms. They also offer a custom menu with all your taco bell favorites and alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks, wine, sangria, up to 12 different beers on tap, and the signature Twisted Baja Blast Freezes.
In support of the surrounding arts community, the Kansas City Taco Bell Cantina features murals created by local artists. The colorful artwork spotlights the sports organizations that have made the area famous, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Sporting KC.
The Kansas City restaurant will be open 7 days a week from 8am to 3am.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Brianne Barbakoff
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com
786.605.9228
SOURCE Diversified Restaurant Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.