February's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Adele, John Legend & David Spade

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "February's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News"

"Alex Trebek's Studio City Mansion"

The Studio City home that Alex Trebek and wife, Jean Trebek, bought in 1991 for $2.15 million is for sale. The five-bedroom, nine-bath home is where Alex and Jean raised their three children. The asking price is $6.995 million.

"John & Chrissy's NYC Penthouse Project"

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are two of the world's busiest celebrities and hardly have time to oversee the restoration and combination of the two New York penthouses they recently bought, with plans to combine them into one huge residence on two floors. So they are selling them, asking $18 million.

"Where Marilyn Monroe Starred In 'Bus Stop'"

In 1956, Marilyn Monroe got her first chance to step outside her dumb blonde stereotype with a dramatic role in the movie "Bus Stop." The Sun Valley compound where parts of the movie were filmed is for sale at $15.99 million.

"Jonathan King Lists Venice Home"

Movie producer Jonathan King, who did "Spotlight," "Roma," "Dreamgirls," and "Swan Song" has listed his home in Venice, California for $10 million. The contemporary, beach-area home includes four bedrooms, pool, a media room plus a detached two-story structure that includes a pool house/family room.

"Adele Says 'Hello' To Sylvester Stallone Home"

Adele appears to be adding to her growing real estate collection with the $58 million purchase of Sylvester Stallone's Beverly Hills home. Located in the ultra-exclusive Beverly Park neighborhood, Stallone was originally asking $100 million for the eight-bedroom home. Denzel Washington, Justin Bieber and Mark Wahlberg also call Beverly Park home.

"NYC Penthouse Once Owned by Cher & Britney Spears"

A penthouse in one of New York's most historic residential buildings, previously a silk factory before it was repurposed to residences and then owned by a bevy of celebrity A-Listers including Cher and Britney Spears, has just hit the market at $6.995 million. Built in 1908 and converted to apartments in the 1980s, the 12-story Silk Building is located in Manhattan's Noho neighborhood.

"Bing Crosby Estate with JFK Wing"

"White Christmas" crooner Bing Crosby's favorite place to be was in the middle of a golf course. He spent so much time playing golf and perfecting his game that he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. While his peers were buying their vacation houses in Palm Springs, Crosby chose nearby Thunderbird Heights with its 10 golf courses. Crosby's mid-century modern home there is for sale at $4.5 million.

"David Spade Gets Almost $20 Million Fast"

It didn't take very long for David Spade to sell his 6,400-square-foot home in Beverly Hills' Trousdale Estates. He listed the home for $19.995 million in January and sold it in just a couple of weeks for $19.5 million.

"'Bloom County' Cartoonist's Picture-Perfect Montecito Home"

The children's book author and creator of the comic strip "Bloom County" is selling his Montecito home. Berkley Breathed recently listed his Santa Barbara beachfront estate, located on 25 acres of horse trails, deer meadows, and hidden oak groves, for $6.785 million. Breathed won a Pulitzer Prize in 1987 for "Bloom County."

"Kat Von D's Gothic Mansion Lists at $15 Million"

Best known for her TLC reality show "LA Ink," which chronicled her work as a tattoo artist and tattoo studio owner, Kat Von D's Gothic mansion in LA includes a black-and-gold mirrored bathroom, ornate fireplaces, a blood-red pool, a secret door and many ornate fireplaces. It served as the set for the family comedy "Cheaper by the Dozen." Kat's home is for sale at $15 million.

