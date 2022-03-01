Massage Heights Franchising Announces Cornerstone Partnership for the Massage Makes Me Happy Initiative

SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a North America spa franchise brand offering high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services, announced today their cornerstone partnership with the Massage Makes Me Happy initiative under the Global Wellness Institute (GWI). Massage Makes Me Happy is a global movement that aims to celebrate the healing powers of massage therapy and promote its benefits through research, education, advocacy and awareness.
In support of the initiative, Massage Heights will serve as this year's exclusive employer partner and will offer promotions throughout the month leading up to Global Massage Makes Me Happy and Healthy Day, Sunday, March 20. This partnership further solidifies Massage Heights as a leader in the spa and wellness industry.
"Massage therapy truly does make a positive difference through the many benefits it offers," said CG Funk, Senior Vice President of Culture and Industry Relations. "Massage Heights is honored to be a partner for this impactful initiative aiming to promote and educate on the healing powers of therapeutic touch and celebrate the work of professional massage therapists."
Dr. Tiffany Field, Founder and Director of the University of Miami School of Medicine's Touch Research Institute and medical spokesperson for GWI's Massage Makes Me Happy initiative shares, "After 40 years of research, we have yet to find a chronic or systematic human malady that massage does not aid."
This partnership is one effort the brand has committed to with an overarching goal of increasing awareness on the benefits of massage therapy as well as the career of massage therapists. Massage Heights is also actively taking steps to further support its company culture through care programs, training, self-care initiatives and more.
"I have been a committed receiver of massage therapy for more than 30 years and experienced first-hand how it makes people feel happier and be healthier," shared Lynda Solien-Wolfe, Massage Makes Me Happy Chair. "The movement and the official Global Massage Makes Me Happy and Healthy Day will be a great celebration of the happiness that massage brings to millions of people throughout the year and around the globe."
Massage therapists and estheticians are at the foundation of the Massage Heights brand and play a key role in steering its success. Partnering with the Massage Makes Me Happy initiative is one step toward changing the narrative and status quo of a career in the spa and wellness industry.
For further information on the Massage Makes Me Happy initiative, visit massagemakesmehappy.com. To learn more about Massage Heights visit www.massageheights.com and connect with their social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Massage Heights
The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 120 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.
About The Global Wellness Institute
The Global Wellness Institute, a non-profit organization with a mission to empower wellness worldwide by educating public and private sectors about preventive health and wellness, provides a global platform to support and bodywork. The MASSAGE MAKES ME HAPPY Initiative, aims to celebrate the healing powers of massage therapy and promote its benefits through research and education, advocacy, and global awareness.
