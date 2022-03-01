New Pinch A Penny Store to Open in North Richland Hills, TX

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinch A Penny, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise announced the opening of its newest store in North Richland Hills, Texas just outside of Fort Worth.

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa will open March 1 in the North Tarrant Marketplace at 9138 North Tarrant Pkwy, Suite 130 North Richland Hills, TX 76182. The new store will be open seven days a week with the initial operating hours being 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

With more than 260 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise in pool care while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny provides customers a one-stop-shop for all their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, equipment, as well as maintenance parts and accessories available anywhere.

The new Pinch A Penny location will be owned by Trophy Club resident Russell Hossain. Hossain is making the transition to business ownership after a successful 18-year career in automotive sales in the area. He was attracted to the company's 47-year operating history and the opportunity to provide quality maintenance and supply solutions to local pool owners.

"There is a lot of information homeowners need to know about the supplies and maintenance needed for their pools, and I look forward to providing the best advice to pool owners about how to maximize the efficiency, lifespan, and just overall enjoyment of their pools," said Hossain. "Pinch A Penny provided thorough training with hands-on learning opportunities, and we are ready to provide the best service for pool owners in the Richland Hills community."

The new store in North Richland Hills is the 5th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the 23rd in Texas. In addition to pool supply retail, Pinch A Penny offers ongoing maintenance and repair services, like water testing and pool service, as well as pool renovations, leak detection, pressure washing, landscape lighting and more.

"We are looking forward to opening yet another Pinch A Penny store in the Dallas-Fort Worth market as we continue to see unprecedented demand for pool retail, services and renovations," said Jim Eisch, CEO of Pinch A Penny. "Russell and his family have deep roots in the North Richland Hills community and will serve the market well."

Pinch A Penny currently has franchise opportunities for qualified candidates in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, including the communities of Flower Mound, Hulen and West Plano to name a few. Additional opportunities exist in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and throughout the Southeastern U.S. including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. To learn more, visit http://www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

ABOUT PINCH A PENNY POOL PATIO SPA

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to over 260 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100, and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and named one of the Top 50 Recession-Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees, and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere.

For more information about Pinch A Penny, please visit https://pinchapenny.com/.

If you'd like to find out how you can become a Pinch A Penny owner like Russell, please visit http://www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com/.



