JLL to Speak at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL announced today that Karen Brennan, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
A live audio webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.jll.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 180 days thereafter.
For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com.
About JLL
JLL JLL is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 98,000 as of December 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.
