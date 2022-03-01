Carium Appoints Stephen Burrill as a Special Advisor to Chairman

PETALUMA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carium, an emerging leader in the virtual care platform space, is privileged to announce today that Stephen Burrill has joined as a special advisor to the Chairman. In this role, Burrill will provide insights from across the rapidly shifting healthcare industry to inform Carium's continued expansion in the market.
"Carium is creating a higher level of quality by connecting patients back to health systems and clinicians in real-time, directly impacting the patient experience in a positive way," said Stephen Burrill. "This is what excites me about working with Carium. At the leading edge of health tech, I've seen their ability to serve as a valuable partner to health systems and practices. I'm delighted to advise the team and together continue to deliver value for patients and clinicians."
Burrill served as a partner with Deloitte LLP for 37 years, and was most recently the Vice Chairman and national sector leader for Deloitte's Health Care practice. An industry veteran with 39 years of experience, Burrill has served clients across the health care spectrum–complex large systems, academic medical centers, children's hospitals, and single-location entities. While at Deloitte LLP, he led large transformational projects involving acute care hospitals, ambulatory operations, clinics, and physician practices.
Burrill received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics at the University of California at Santa Barbara and a management certificate at Columbia University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.
"We're thrilled to welcome Stephen Burrill to the Carium team. His considerable experience, know-how, and contacts will be invaluable as we strive to accelerate the better, brighter future of healthcare," said Mike Hatfield, co-founder and chairman of Carium. "I'm looking forward to working with Stephen to drive Carium to the next level with an unwavering commitment to our mission advancing person-centric virtual care."
Carium enables patient care beyond hospital and practice walls—learn more.
About Carium
Carium's advanced, virtual care platform empowers patients and their caregivers while providing their trusted clinicians with real-time, aggregated health data and analytics that can scale to multiple clinical programs. An easy, intelligent and comprehensive digital solution, Carium informs, connects and personalizes patient care. Visit us to learn more at carium.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
