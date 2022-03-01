Pivot Point Consulting Recognized as 2022 #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm & Top Performer by KLAS Research for 7th Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare IT consulting leader and 2022 #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm Pivot Point Consulting was recognized for the 7th consecutive year as a top performer by KLAS research.
Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report ranking healthcare IT software and services vendors across numerous market segments. This year, Pivot Point not only ranked as the #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm by KLAS (after being 2020 #1 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm), but also ranked #2 in Partial IT Outsourcing and #2 in Overall IT Advisory Services.
Other stand-out accomplishments for Pivot Point Consulting in 2022 included ranking #4 Software & Services, #4 HIT Implementation Leadership (Large), #7 for Health Implementation Leadership (Small), #7 Technical Services and #7 in HIT Advisory Services. According to the 2022 KLAS report, all Pivot Point Consulting implementation services customers report that they would select Pivot Point Consulting again.
Previous KLAS accolades include Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support for four years running (2015/2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017) and #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016).
"Year after year, Pivot Point has been #1 or among the top performers across numerous categories ranked by KLAS," says Rachel Marano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pivot Point Consulting. "While our roots are in HIT Implementation, we're honored to be consistently ranking for outstanding performance across many different segments of the healthcare IT services landscape – especially during a time where having a partner you can rely on for exceptional quality has never been more important."
To learn more about visit PivotPointConsulting.com.
About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLAS Research.
About Pivot Point Consulting
Pivot Point Consulting, 2022 #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through EHR, ERP, Strategy, Virtual Care, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Service Desk, Application Support and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations. For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
Media Contact:
Kim Warth, Amendola Communications, kwarth@acmarketingpr.com
SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting
