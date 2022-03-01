Readout Health Launches Suite of Metabolic Biofeedback Programs, Adds Chief Medical Officer

ST. LOUIS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital breath biomarker company Readout Health today announced the launch of multiple metabolic programs to address the significant gap in personalized, data-driven insight for weight loss and chronic care programs.
Personalized user objectives and guidance are paired with the handheld (FDA Class 1) Biosense breath device that tracks precise fat oxidation in breath as it changes with diet, fasting, and exercise. Aimed at consumers, clinics, and researchers, the self-care behavioral modification in-app programs fueled by a personalized Fat Burn Score include outcomes such as:
- Weight loss
- Anti-inflammation
- Longer healthspan
- Metabolic flexibility
According to Readout CEO, Jim Howard, "By combining personal full-day Biosense fat burn biofeedback with a medically-designed curriculum in these engagement programs, patients and consumers now have a path to sustainable change." The medically-designed curriculum is scheduled to be added in the Spring.
To support the medical oversight of the programs, Readout announced the hiring of Naomi Parrella, MD as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Parrella is a double board-certified obesity and family practice physician and Chief of Lifestyle Medicine at Rush University in Chicago. She will support Readout's clinical utilization and research using fat oxidation therapies for disease prevention, management, and reversal of metabolic disorders, neurocognitive disorders, oncology, mental health, and heart failure.
Dr. Parrella adds, "We've been looking over three years for this game-changing technology to empower more people to improve their health. With Biosense, users can get real time feedback and support in between clinic visits for faster and better results. I am eager to enable the use of Biosense's patented technologies to simplify protocols, reduce costs, and deliver smarter outcomes for patients, providers and payers, as well as to Readout's partners in clinical research."
Get Started: Biosense
ABOUT READOUT HEALTH
Readout Health is a behavior modification data startup focused on large chronic disease markets. As the leading in-home personalized breath biomarker solution for patients and consumers, Readout patented a lung sampling process platform to replace blood measurements in 2020 and launched Biosense as the first FDA Class 1 device for precision nutrition and fasting after a successful 2019 clinical trial. The Company has several pharma and academic trials ongoing and supports clinics using carb restrictive therapies for disease reversal, including RPM reimbursement codes.
SOURCE Readout Health
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.