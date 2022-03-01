TSN 5G View Launches in Winnipeg for the Network's Regional Coverage of JETS ON TSN Games

– TSN 5G View is now available for Winnipeg Jets regional home game broadcasts on TSN, beginning tonight when the Jets host the Montreal Canadiens –

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - TSN announced today the expansion of TSN 5G View, the exclusive immersive experience powered by Bell's mobile 5G network, for TSN's regional coverage of Winnipeg Jets home games. Fans in the designated Winnipeg Jets broadcast region can experience the game like never before by controlling the angle on every play, starting with TSN's coverage of the Jets' matchup against the Montreal Canadiens tonight (Tuesday, March 1) at 7 p.m. CT on TSN3.

Powered by the Bell 5G network, Jets fans with a TSN subscription and a Bell 5G device can use the innovative TSN 5G View technology to get up close to every shot, assist, save, and hit with zoom, pause, rewind, and slow motion, as well as nearly 360° replay capabilities. With the fastest-ranked 5G network speeds in the country and ultra-low latency, Bell 5G helps TSN and RDS connect a fan's smartphone to the in-game cameras with lightning-fast response.

Additionally, fans watching live coverage of Winnipeg Jets games on Canada's Sports Leader can see the game in new ways through frequent TSN 5G View integrations in the network's live game broadcasts.

"We're thrilled to bring the TSN 5G View experience to fans in Winnipeg and across Manitoba," said Nauby Jacob, Bell Media's Senior Vice President, Product Platforms. "With TSN 5G View, Jets fans can truly experience a 'Winnipeg White Out' from rink level in addition to watching any goal, save, or hit from any angle, directly from their 5G mobile device."

"TSN 5G View will provide the ultimate immersive experience for Winnipeg Jets fans by allowing them to experience plays from every angle," said Christina Litz, True North Sports + Entertainment's Chief Brand & Commercial Officer. "Fans will literally have every play in the palm of their hands no matter where they are watching the game."

Eighty time-slice cameras have been installed around the bowl of the arena at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre, along with fibre connectivity, dedicated servers, and a specialized control centre to bring the technology to life on the Bell 5G network.

Highlights of TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS include:

5G View : a live, interactive feature that allows viewers to control what they see from any angle with nearly 360° views, rewind and re-watch a play, and zoom in at any time during a live game

: a live, interactive feature that allows viewers to control what they see from any angle with nearly 360° views, rewind and re-watch a play, and zoom in at any time during a live game 5G View on-demand highlights : experience the same immersive capabilities as the live interactive view with showcased highlights during the broadcast and post-game

: experience the same immersive capabilities as the live interactive view with showcased highlights during the broadcast and post-game New multiview feature: a multi-camera live stream of the game, allowing viewers to watch from up to 4 different camera angles

In addition to the immersive mobile experience, TSN is leveraging the new 5G capabilities for viewers of Winnipeg Jets home game broadcasts on TSN, available in the team's designated broadcast region, which includes Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and parts of Northwestern Ontario including Kenora, Dryden, and Thunder Bay. Now all fans can be closer to the action with views from never-before-seen camera angles during in-game commentary, analysis, replays, and post-game recaps.

TSN 5G View also continues to be available for TSN's live regional hockey coverage of Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs home games, as well as coverage of Toronto Raptors home games.

TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS is a unique interactive experience available only in Canada offering mobile viewing options exclusive to TSN and RDS app users (direct subscription or through a TV package) with a Bell Mobility 5G device when they download the latest app release. The feature is available at no additional charge though data charges may apply depending on a customer's service plan.

Eligible customers can download the TSN and RDS apps directly from the Google Play and Apple App stores.

For more, visit TSN.ca/5Gview.

About TSN

TSN is Canada's Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN Direct, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, now featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network's deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montréal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, UFC, and NCAA March Madness. TSN comes from Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca .

