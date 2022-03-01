EVOCA, AT&T SPORTSNET ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION

DENVER, and BOISE, Idaho, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the TV home of the Colorado Rockies regional game telecasts, and Evoca, a revolutionary NextGen television service, announced today an agreement for Evoca to carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain ahead of the 2022 MLB Season. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will launch on Evoca today.
Through the deal, Evoca will air AT&T SportsNet's extensive regional coverage of the Colorado Rockies in addition to other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. The regional sports network (RSN) will initially launch on Evoca in Denver and Colorado Springs with additional markets to roll out in the future. For more information, please visit https://rockymountain-attsn.att.com/channel-finder/.
"Adding AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain to our growing channel lineup is a win for us and for our subscribers," said Todd Achilles, Evoca Co-Founder and CEO. "With our service, consumers no longer need to pay huge fees to watch their favorite teams and they'll get crystal clear picture quality ensuring they don't miss a single play."
The addition of AT&T SportsNet to the Evoca channel line-up supports the television services' commitment to provide communities with the content they want including local sports. A subscription to Evoca is $25/month plus a receiver with no hidden fees, guaranteed for two years.
"We are very pleased to announce that AT&T SportsNet will be carried by Evoca" said Nina Kinch, vice president of affiliate relations for AT&T Sports Networks. We know that fans in this region are looking for more ways to watch their favorite teams and we are always looking to bring them their favorite team programming in as many ways as possible."
About AT&T SportsNet
AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Colorado Rockies, Utah Jazz and Vegas Golden Knights. The network delivers more than 350 live events each year across ten states. AT&T Sports Networks which owns and operates AT&T SportsNet™, including regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky
Mountain, Southwest regions and operates the ROOT SPORTS™ network in the Northwest. The four networks combined reach across 22 states and own exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 25 teams and conferences.
About Evoca
Evoca TV is a totally new paradigm for TV delivery that is less expensive, more efficient, and offers a superior picture to legacy providers. The service is now available in Boise and Twin Falls, Idaho; Phoenix, Denver, and Colorado Springs with plans to reach tens of millions of U.S. households over the next few years. Evoca is a team of passionate innovators dedicated to giving all Americans access to the world's best technologies. For more information about Evoca visit https://evoca.tv/.
