CobbleStone® Set To Exhibit Contract Artificial Intelligence at Legalweek 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software - a leading legal contract management software provider - is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at Legalweek from March 8th-11th, 2022, at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. Legalweek offers a week of networking, professional development, exploration, strategy building, software demonstrations, and more to thousands of legal professionals.

To that end, CobbleStone® will be exhibiting to provide legal professionals with an opportunity to learn about legal contract management best practices and their award-winning contract management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight®. As such, legal professionals within ranging industries can learn about the benefits of a user-friendly, scalable, low-friction, and feature-rich contract management solution built upon a foundation of legal contract artificial intelligence and machine learning.

See CobbleStone in Rhinelander Hall at booth #224!

Legalweek event details can be accessed here.

Learn more about CobbleStone Software here.

"We at CobbleStone are excited to be able to showcase CobbleStone Contract Insight to a vast array of different legal professionals who desire to positively transform their legal operations processes," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"With CobbleStone Contract Insight, these legal professionals can enjoy a contract management software platform that simplifies legal requests, legal intake, contract redlining, contract lifecycle management, and much more.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions have been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, IntelliSign® electronic signatures, smarter contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.

Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo and acquire pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call them at 866-330-0056.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

>LinkedIn

>Twitter

>Facebook

>YouTube

Media Contact

Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, Marketing@CobbleStoneSoftware.com

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software