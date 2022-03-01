March is National Nutrition Month

PHOENIX, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Nutrition Month, Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, reminds families to make sure their aging loved ones eat for better brain health. "There's good evidence that what you eat can make a difference in your risk of cognitive decline and dementia, including Alzheimer's disease," said Angela Olea, RN Assisted Living Locators CEO. "We believe it's important to educate the community how the foods you eat can play a critical role in brain health.
Olea stated that studies to date suggest that keto (low carb) and Mediterranean diets may be beneficial to brain health. Current studies suggests that heart-healthy eating may also help protect the brain. Heart-healthy eating includes limiting the intake of sugar and saturated fats and making sure to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Two diets that have been studied and may be beneficial to lowering the risk of Alzheimer's are the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet and the Mediterranean diet.
She noted the DASH diet emphasizes vegetables, fruits, fat-free or low-fat dairy products, whole grains, fish, poultry, beans, seeds, nuts and vegetable oils. The DASH diet limits sodium, sweets, sugary beverages and red meats. A Mediterranean diet includes relatively little red meat. It emphasizes whole grains, fruits and vegetables, fish and shellfish, and healthy fats like nuts and olive oil.
Assisted Living Locators is also inviting the community and healthcare professionals to participate in Brain Health: 2022, a free virtual year-long education lecture series on successful aging, optimal nutrition and understanding dementia. The company is partnering with Dementia Care Education, a leading Alzheimer's/dementia education, training, and consulting organization, to provide the cutting-edge lecture series which is presented by national experts and features the latest brain research and treatment.
"As the first senior placement service to achieve dementia care certification system-wide, Assisted Living Locators has always been a pioneer in setting service standards in the senior care industry," explained Olea. "Providing the Brain Health lecture series to the community and healthcare professionals is another opportunity for us to positively impact the quality of life and care of dementia patients and more support for their families.
To find your local Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor to register for Brain Health: 2022 virtual education lecture series, call 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com. For more information on dementia education and training, visit www.dementiacareeducation.com. #SpreadTheWord
SOURCE Assisted Living Locators
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.