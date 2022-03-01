Pangea Natural Foods Inc., Files Prospectus and Plans to go Public on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Having completed their seed financing round and raising $1.4 million, Pangea Natural Foods is pleased to announce that they have successfully filed the prospectus with the B.C. Securities Commission and plan to go public on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Veganism and vegetarianism have been steadily rising in Canada for years. In Canada alone, there are approximately 850,000 vegans and 2.3 million vegetarians and British Columbia has the highest share of both vegetarians and vegans. The percentage of Canadians who eat meat-free meals at least some of the time also keeps increasing.

Pangea Natural Foods is excited for the future as their expansion plans are moving steadily ahead, they are experiencing strong growth, and they are incredibly optimistic about what the future holds.

About: Founded in April 2021 by Pratap Sandu, Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is Vancouver's own vegan food company. Pangea Natural Foods has partnered with world renowned food scientists to formulate its high-quality food product and has launched its first product, the "Plant-based Patties." Pangea Foods offers a revolutionary Plant-based Patty free of GMO ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, and hormones. Standing by their brand "Powered by Plants," Pangea Foods plans for a wide array of vegan food products in the near future thanks to its CFIA and FDA-approved production facility. As expansion plans continue moving forward, Pangea Foods is very excited to have filed the prospectus and list on the CSE.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements: Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "will'' or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Pangea Foods Inc. believes that its assumptions are reasonable and attainable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. Pangea Foods Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Pangea Natural Foods Inc.