Qualfon is Recognized on Comparably's Top 100 Large Companies List for the Best Companies for Diversity Award

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualfon, a full-service business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, is proud to be recognized on Comparably's 2021 Top 100 Large companies list (more than 500 employees) for the Best Companies for Diversity Award. The award was based on 15 million ratings from employees of color across 70,000 companies. Rankings were determined by a series of questions in 16 core culture metrics, including compensation, career growth, leadership and work environment.

In addition to the awards, Comparably also provides culture and compensation rankings for public and private companies. In 2021, Qualfon received an A+ culture score based on overall compensation, perks, benefits and office culture.

Culture scores are weighed heavily on female and diverse employees ranking categories such as teamwork, culture and CEO perspective. Qualfon received a B+ from females and an A+ from diverse employees.

Amongst top competitors, Qualfon ranked first place in the following categories:



Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)

Culture Score

Diversity Score

Gender Score

"As a mission-driven company, diversity has always been at the core of our heart," said Chief Person Officer Mike Jossi. "We are proud to be recognized as a leader in diversity that's making a conscious effort to empower the voices of its employees. This is a true indication of our efforts to amplify diversity across the organization, and to fulfill our mission to be the best and make each person's life better."

About Qualfon

Qualfon is a full-service, mission-driven business process outsourcing (BPO) provider offering full customer lifecycle management capabilities including lead generation, end-to-end integrated marketing solutions, digital lead generation, multichannel customer engagement, print and fulfillment solutions. Qualfon helps companies reduce costs and deliver remarkable customer experiences along every point of the customer journey. Approximately 14,000 employees serve international brands across many industries, and its intelligent outsourcing locations span the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica and India. Qualfon practices its mission to "be the best and make each person's life better," by investing in its clients, clients' customers and employees on an individual, personalized basis. We deliver on this promise through our propriety Mission 360 methodology and operating platform.

