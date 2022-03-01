Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Posts 2021 Annual Report

HOULTON, Maine, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. KTHN, parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has published its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Company's 2021 Annual Report can be viewed online at: KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations#Financial-Reports.
About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $940 million in assets and 16 banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot, and Cumberland counties. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2021, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the fourth year in a row and recognized the past two years as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker magazine. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
SOURCE Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
