New Premium Skincare Brand, S'eau Prima, Enters Beauty Market, Aims to Disrupt Face Mist Industry With Superpower Ingredient

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- S'eau Prima, a new modern, premium skincare brand based on powerful formulas, has officially launched today. S'eau Prima has developed a superior formulation of Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) produced with pharmaceutical-grade ingredients, to create its first skincare product, the Foundational Face Mist.

Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) is a naturally-occurring molecule found in white blood cells that activates the immune system's ability to heal itself. Laboratory-produced HOCl replicates this action, and when applied to the skin helps to improve the moisture barrier, purifying and soothing skin while protecting from environmental stressors. As a well-documented anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory, HOCl's powerful role in skincare has only recently been understood. S'eau Prima's HOCl formula is produced exclusively through a proprietary high conversion electrolysis process to ensure the highest purity and potency. The pure HOCl is then further optimized for pH balance and skin compatibility, as well as to ensure the longest shelf life.

A daily essential, the Foundational Face Mist is the ideal first layer to begin skincare. The gentle yet powerful formula lays a foundation to maximize the efficacy of other skincare products, balancing skin's pH level and boosting the overall appearance of skin.

"When I first tried HOCL over 3 years ago, I couldn't get over how significantly this simple formula changed my skin and why everyone didn't have this modern wonder on their bathroom shelf," said Co-Founder and Creative Director, Sybil Steele. "We've been working on an optimized version ever since, and I'm excited for more women to discover its benefits."

Hypochlorous Acid is both light and UV-sensitive, and exposure to light can degrade the ingredient's potency – as does plastic, over time. As a first in the HOCL category, S'eau Prima packages its formula in an opaque black glass bottle, with it's pump included separately, to ensure the formula is at peak potency and provides the longest shelf life possible, while reflecting consumer demand for reduced plastic waste.

S'eau Prima was founded by beauty and consumer brand experts Sybil Steele and Karen Hayes. Steele had discovered the magic of Hypochlorous Acid when her then-husband, a surfer, brought it home as a non-toxic wound ointment for cuts and scrapes. As Steele learned more about the molecule's role in healing, she began to experiment with a refined formulation in her own skincare routine. A Vietnamese American who has lived on three continents and traveled extensively, she was all too familiar with the toll that different climates and urban environments take on skin, and was always on the lookout for efficacious products that defend and protect her skin against the elements.

To bring the formulation to life, she joined forces with long-time friend Karen Hayes, a seasoned beauty veteran who has built a track record of launching award-winning products and campaigns for beloved brands like Bobbi Brown, Glamglow, and Summer Fridays. Together, the cofounders have taken the culmination of their extensive industry knowledge, informed by their own skincare journeys, to create S'eau Prima.

"As a lifelong eczema sufferer, I loved that HOCl not only soothed my skin, but it didn't contain any ingredients that could cause other problems – our formula is so simple and clean," said Karen, the brand's CEO & Co-Founder. "By starting my skincare routine with Hypochlorous Acid as the foundation, I found that I needed less of everything else. My skin was just happier, and simplifying my routine made me happier."

For every product sold, S'eau Prima will donate a percentage of sales to She's The First, a female-founded non-profit organization that empowers young women globally through education and advocacy.

S'eau Prima is currently available for purchase at SeauPrima.com.

ABOUT S'EAU PRIMA

S'eau Prima is a modern premium skincare brand inspired by a little-known superpower ingredient. Born out of a global pandemic, S'eau Prima makes iconic products based on powerful formulas and aims to give women the aegis and the space to put themselves first. Co-founders Sybil Steele and Karen Hayes each bring more than two decades of experience growing beauty and consumer brands. Joining forces, they have taken the culmination of their extensive industry knowledge, informed by their own skincare journeys, to create S'eau Prima.

