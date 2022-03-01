StarTech.com Launches New Community for IT Professionals

LONDON, ON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarTech.com, a global leader in connectivity accessories for IT professionals has announced the launch of their new IT Pro Community. This robust engagement platform offers a space where IT professionals can research technology and connectivity accessories, interact with their peers, and communicate with StarTech.com regarding product feedback and ideas. The community introduces a new opportunity for StarTech.com to support their customers and simplify the lives of IT professionals.

The StarTech.com IT Pro Community was developed based on direct feedback from IT professionals with the desire to solve and design technology solutions on their own. This community introduces several new self-serve support options for StarTech.com customers and provides the opportunity to find answers and advice quickly. A key feature of the StarTech.com IT Pro Community is a new and extensive knowledge base, designed to simplify how IT pros can research solution questions, new technologies, and guidance around connectivity accessories. This expansive knowledge base features a highly accurate and fast search option to make finding product FAQs, white papers, and tech notes easy.

IT professionals looking to connect with their peers to discuss solutions and emerging technologies can now turn to the IT Pro Community forums. These forums will house active conversations around technology news, IT solution questions, and general product troubleshooting. They will also introduce a new line of contact with the StarTech.com team. While many of the forums are organized by product category or technology, a unique forum called the Idea Station has been introduced to gather product and technology feedback from StarTech.com's customers.

"StarTech.com has built our business around connecting with IT professionals and understanding what they need to be successful in their day-to-day work," explained David Sholkovitz, StarTech.com's Chief Marketing Officer. "Launching the StarTech.com IT Pro Community means that we're creating a new experience for our customers, introducing an opportunity to provide stronger support, engage on a closer level, and gather direct feedback from those using our products in their IT solutions. The sense of community amongst IT professionals is strong, and they want to hear from each other regarding workplace advice and IT connectivity tips. We truly believe that this new community will help to connect IT pros and enhance their experience with StarTech.com and the broad range of connectivity accessories we offer."

The StarTech.com IT Pro Community is accessible now at https://community.startech.com/.

About StarTech.com

StarTech.com manufactures a broad portfolio of connectivity accessories designed to meet the rigorous performance requirements of IT professionals including docking stations, display adapters, video and audio cables, network products, ergonomic furniture and mounts.

Founded in 1985, StarTech.com has operations in 23 markets worldwide across five continents. StarTech.com was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte for 11 consecutive years and has been included on the Growth 500 List of Canada's fastest growing companies for eight years.

