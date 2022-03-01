ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Michelin Implements Price Increase Across Passenger Brands and Commercial Offers in North American Market

by PRNewswire
March 1, 2022 9:01 AM | 2 min read

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Michelin North America is announcing price increases across its brands up to 5% on the majority of select passenger and light truck replacement tires, up to 9% on motorcycle tires, up to 8% on on-road (only 19.5 rim diameter and smaller) commercial tires and up to 19% on off-road tires due to market dynamics. Tread rubber and associated supplies will increase up to 6% across all brands and retread networks.

These increases will be effective on orders invoiced starting April 1, 2022, in the United States and Canada.

Passenger and light truck replacement winter tire price increases were communicated Feb. 2, 2022. There is not an additional increase to winter tires.

Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio. Details will be presented to dealers, end-users and commercial equipment manufacturers by March 15 with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.

About Michelin North America

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com

SOURCE Michelin North America Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c8599.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: automotiveTransportation/Trucking/RailroadPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.