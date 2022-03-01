BayHealth Development, a UCSF/John Muir Health Joint Venture, and Dicom Systems Connect Disparate Systems to Create Seamless Integration and Optimize Imaging Workflows

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems, a leader in enterprise imaging solutions that simplify IT workflows and interoperability, announced today that their collaboration with BayHealth has created seamless integration between two disparate healthcare systems. This partnership enables the sharing of medical images with different master patient indexes and paths, allowing the images to be accurately routed to their respective PACS applications for clinical evaluation, and protocol management. The previously configured systems allowed for viewing of images only which was no longer sufficient.
Dicom Systems robust functionality, interoperability, and scalability for the future growth of BayHealth provided a distinct advantage over competitive systems. One key differentiator was the ability to use DICOM metadata to obtain different study accession and medical record identification numbers and deliver to two different systems for image consumption.
"This has been a true partnership since selecting Dicom Systems as a vendor over two years ago. As we expand our imaging offerings to include PET/CT, MRI, and Mammography, I know there will be no scalability or productivity issues. The Unifier platform is very robust," says Don Francis, Solution Architect at BayHealth. "The customer support team is really fast and responsive. If there are any production issues, Dicom Systems partners closely with us to ensure the problem is solved quickly. I've never had a problem with any of the response times or getting issues resolved."
BayHealth is a joint venture development company supporting the affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health. Areas of focus include ambulatory care site development, service line alignment, and clinical and system integration. BayHealth is deeply committed to a shared vision with UCSF/JMH for innovation in patient experience, access, affordability, and quality of care.
About Dicom Systems
Dicom Systems is an enterprise imaging solutions company with roots in DICOM routing. The Unifier platform offers solutions for interoperability, workflow, archiving, cloud, and AI on-ramp, ensuring health data is fully integrated, encrypted and instantly accessible. To learn more, visit dcmsys.com.
