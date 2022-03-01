VirnetX Launches War Room to Secure Video Conference Meetings

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation VHC, an Internet security software and technology company, today announced the launch of War Room to provide secure video conferencing. War Room provides secure video conferencing with a comprehensive security posture to prevent cyber attackers from accessing critical and sensitive information.

War Room is an encrypted construct only visible to authorized users and combats threats and hackers from invading video meetings. Built with a Zero Trust philosophy and backed by VirnetXOne, VirnetX's proprietary Gabriel technology, War Room enables private, encrypted networks between an organization's users and their devices. War Room validates and certifies access to select users through patented secure domain names, and all devices are authenticated prior to enabling access to a room.

"VirnetX's mission is driven by its innovation and commitment to privacy. We developed War Room as the first line of defense to protect corporations and consumers who are now working more remotely than ever before," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX, CEO and President. "War Room provides a safe, secure video conferencing meeting space where sensitive communications and data are invisible to those not authorized."

According to Frost & Sullivan, the global video conferencing devices market is estimated to reach $7.71B by 2025. The evolution of video conferencing has transformed today's workplace environment with the accessibility of Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet to enable workforces to stay connected anytime and anywhere. However, "Zoom Bombing" and other vulnerabilities are especially troubling for businesses and consumers as they provide hackers and cyber thieves an open portal to listen in on confidential meetings, harvest information for insider trading, conduct corporate espionage, and other nefarious exploits.

War Room elevates today's remote workforce by prioritizing user safety with a private and secure virtual environment—all while maintaining business continuity. Further, War Room is transcending the virtual and remote meeting space for government agencies and all professional sectors such as legal, financial, and medical.

War Room General Features:

Unlimited Group Meetings

Unlimited One-On-One Meetings

Schedule Meetings

Reserve Private Meeting Rooms

Screen Sharing

Private & Group Chat

War Room Security Features:

Verify Meeting Participants

Securely Share Meeting Links

Zero Trust Architecture

Patented Secure Domain Names

Device Authentication

AES-256 Encryption

TLS 1.3 Encryption

PKI Certificates

For more information on War Room, please visit https://virnetx.com/products/war-room/

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for secure communications including 4G LTE and 5G security. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to facilitate secure communications and to create a secure environment for real-time communication applications such as instant messaging, VoIP, smart phones, e-Readers and video conferencing. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign granted patents, validations and pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact, including statements regarding VirnetX's technology, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effectiveness of VirnetX's War Room technology and the ability of War Room to achieve widespread customer adoption. Such forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections, and certain assumptions made by management, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of VirnetX to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include our inability to forecast our business, fluctuations in our results of operations, and our inability to adapt to emerging technologies and industry trends. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in VirnetX's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in VirnetX's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 8, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as applicable. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of the subject matter of this press release are beyond VirnetX's ability to control or predict. Except as required by law, VirnetX is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results.

