GroupSense Logs Record Customer and Revenue Growth in 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a digital risk protection services company, today announced several notable achievements from 2021, including 75 percent year-over-year subscriber growth, adding nearly 50 new customers and 6 new partnerships, among many other impressive milestones. The company has successfully helped its customers reduce risk from data breaches, ransomware, election security, disinformation, fraud and more.
Based on GroupSense's proven track record providing digital risk protection and ransomware remediation services, it added new Fortune 1000 customers in industries such as technology, finance and manufacturing. It also expanded its international footprint by adding companies across the globe, including significant wins in Europe and the Middle East, and it also won a large, strategic U.S. federal contract with partner Grant Thornton. In addition, GroupSense increased its already impressive customer renewal rate from 95 percent in 2020 to 98 percent in 2021.
Other company milestones from 2021 include:
- New Ransomware Service Offering – GroupSense unveiled its Ransomware Response Readiness Subscription (R3S) service offering. GroupSense's threat intelligence team, including experts who have extensive experience remediating ransomware attacks, provide three core functions as part of this service: a readiness assessment, to identify gaps in ransomware response capabilities; a response playbook, to provide a step-by-step action plan should an attack occur; and a tabletop exercise, to test and validate the playbook.
- Strategic Technology Alliance Partnerships –
- GroupSense and CipherTrace partnered to help clients who are victims of ransomware attacks. The companies' combined intelligence offerings – including GroupSense's threat intelligence solutions and The CipherTrace™ blockchain analytics and transaction risk-scoring platform – will be used to share intelligence about digital risk and threat actor wallet information.
- GroupSense and Airgap announced a partnership to help customers prepare for and defend against ransomware attacks by combining GroupSense's Ransomware Response Readiness Subscription (R3S) service offering with Airgap's Ransomware Kill Switch™ annual SaaS subscription.
- Additionally, the company added partnerships with DeleteMe®, the market leader in privacy data removal, among others.
- National Media Coverage – GroupSense was included in more than 125 unique pieces of media coverage from top-tier business, broadcast, radio, and trade media outlets spanning North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Notable articles include a feature article in The New Yorker, Axios, BBC, Business Insider, CBS, CNN, CSO, Dark Reading, The Financial Times, Fortune, The New York Times, Reuters, SC Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Co-founder and CEO Kurtis Minder was also a guest on several well-known podcasts, including The CyberWire, Decrypted Unscripted, No Name Security Podcast, MIT Technology Review and ProPublica's The Extortion Economy, ThreatPost podcast, Thomson Reuters Foundation and The Wall Street Journal's Tech News Briefing.
"Last year we delivered on all of our goals and beyond, including rapidly growing the business with new customers and partners, expanding current customer engagements and providing new service offerings," said Minder. "Looking ahead to 2022, we hope to continue our strong growth, deepen our customer and partner roster while also further expanding our team to meet the demand from our customers – all to provide the industry's most comprehensive cyber reconnaissance services to reduce their risk from current and emerging cyber threats and ransomware attacks."
About GroupSense
GroupSense is a digital risk protection services company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.
