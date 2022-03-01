Pulmatrix Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team to Progress Clinical Pipeline

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. PULM, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, announced the hiring of Dr. Margaret Wasilewski as the Company's Chief Medical Officer effective March 1st, 2022.

"We are proud to welcome Dr. Wasilewski to the Pulmatrix Executive Team," said Ted Raad, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmatrix. "She brings extensive experience across different stages of pharmaceutical drug development in various therapeutic areas. Pulmatrix will immediately benefit from her leadership in the clinical strategy and delivery of the clinical trial milestones. She will also be my partner in charting the direction of our current and future pipeline. I am excited about the deep capabilities that Dr. Wasilewski will add to the Pulmatrix team as we look to further develop our pipeline."

Dr. Wasilewski leverages over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical drug development. She led the clinical development program for treatment and recurrence prevention in Clostridioides difficile infection as Vice President Research and Development-Medical at Summit Therapeutics. Dr. Wasilewski held various leadership roles at Eli Lilly and Company, Targanta Therapeutics, and Shire. Her clinical development experience includes bacterial and viral infections, sepsis, neurology, and rare disease. As President of ID Remedies, LLC, she has provided scientific, medical, and regulatory consultation and business development to various biopharmaceutical companies.

Dr. Wasilewski received a medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and is board certified in Internal Medicine and completed fellowships in Infectious Diseases and Clinical Pharmacology at the University of California-San Francisco. Dr. Wasilewski received an MBA from Indiana University, Kelly School of Business; a master's degree in Nutrition from the University of California-Berkeley and an undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Rutgers University.

Dr. Wasilewski added, "I am thrilled to join Pulmatrix at such an exciting time. The current pipeline has potential to address important unmet needs in both respiratory and neurological disease, while the iSPERSE™ technology provides opportunity to expand into new areas of unmet need. I look forward applying my experience to position Pulmatrix for long-term success."

About Pulmatrix, Inc.

Pulmatrix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for serious lung diseases, such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ("COPD"), and neurologic disorders such as acute migraine. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, iSPERSE™, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

