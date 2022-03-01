Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking Retail February 2022 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total February sales of 52,424 units, an 8% increase compared with February 2021. Tucson (+37%), Palisade (+17%) and Venue (+16%) established new February total sales records. Hyundai did not have any fleet sales for the second month in a row.
"Our recent marketing efforts with Tucson and IONIQ 5 have worked well to generate awareness in competitive segments," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Shoppers are recognizing our award-winning SUV line-up and we intend to keep the momentum and market share gains going."
February Retail Highlights
Hyundai achieved its best February retail sales ever, increasing 19% year-over-year. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 278%, while SUV retail sales were up 32%, representing 77% of retail volume. Tucson, Palisade and Venue also set new February retail records.
February Total Sales Summary
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
52,424
48,333
+8%
100,296
91,727
+9%
February Product and Corporate Activities
- Chicago Auto Show Safety Announcements: In Chicago, Hyundai announced the establishment of a Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) at its Michigan-based research and development center, Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI).
- IIHS: Hyundai Motor America is one of the leaders in vehicle safety, earning eight 2022 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards. Hyundai's current SUV products each hold a TSP or TSP+ rating designation when equipped with specific headlights and for the 2022 Santa Fe, built after July 2021. Additionally, of the eight Hyundai products awarded thus far for 2022, five include eco-friendly powertrain options.
- J.D. Power VDS: Hyundai's 2019 Santa Fe and Sonata were named the most dependable Midsize SUV and Midsize Car in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), which analyzes the long-term dependability of three year old models.
- New Dealer Digital Advertising Program: Hyundai is offering its dealerships an enhanced digital advertising program that will help convert search traffic to dealer websites at a lower cost. For high purchase intent keyword searches, the new dealer digital ads incorporate real-time inventory and pricing.
- Hyundai Ties for Most Car and Driver 2022 Editors' Choice Awards: Hyundai tied for the most Car and Driver 2022 Editors' Choice awards in the industry, with 11 unique models winning for the brand.
Model Total Sales
Vehicles
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Chg
Accent
744
1,448
-49%
1,251
2,484
-50%
Elantra
6,786
6,253
+9%
11,867
13,495
-12%
Ioniq
1,269
1,258
+1%
2,684
2,195
+22%
Ioniq 5
2,555
0
---
3,544
0
---
Kona
4,591
6,961
-34%
9,483
12,194
-22%
Nexo
25
25
0%
53
48
+10%
Palisade
7,408
6,354
+17%
13,742
12,023
+14%
Santa Cruz
2,630
0
---
5,450
0
---
Santa Fe
8,104
8,318
-3%
15,458
17,032
-9%
Sonata
3,037
6,202
-51%
6,028
11,222
-46%
Tucson
12,928
9,423
+37%
26,013
17,403
+49%
Veloster
171
222
-23%
257
415
-38%
Venue
2,176
1,869
+16%
4,466
3,216
+39%
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
