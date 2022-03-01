Carbon Appoints Michelle Johnston Holthaus to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon , a leading 3D printing technology company, announced today that Michelle Johnston Holthaus has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Holthaus serves as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation. She has been with Intel since 1996 and has held a variety of roles, most recently executive vice president and chief revenue officer where she led Intel's global sales, marketing, and communications functions.

"As Carbon matures as a company, we strive to build an independent, diverse Board of Directors to advise across our entire business," said Ellen Kullman, President and CEO, Carbon. "Michelle brings an in-depth understanding of the customer perspective. Her expertise in revenue generation will be an asset to Carbon as we increase our investment in innovation and expand our footprint in various industries."

"I'm thrilled to join Carbon's Board of Directors during a time of continued innovation," said Holthaus. "I've led growth in both small and large businesses and I believe that a customer first mindset is essential to growing a viable company. Carbon has built a solid foundation with their customer advocacy initiatives, and I look forward to uncovering new opportunities and contributing to their continued success."

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbon-appoints-michelle-johnston-holthaus-to-board-of-directors-301492618.html

SOURCE Carbon