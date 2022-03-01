AVANT Launches New AVANT Analytics Offerings to Power Stronger Informed IT Decision Making

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next generation technology, today announced an increased investment in its AVANT Analytics division, naming Alex Danyluk, Chief Strategy Officer at AVANT, as new managing director. AVANT Analytics, a division of AVANT, has provided its vast network of technology and channel professionals, known as Trusted Advisors, with industry-leading timely analysis of new and emerging technology services across the IT landscape, including UCaaS, CCaaS, security, WAN/SD-WAN/SASE, datacenter/cloud infrastructure and mobility solutions. Now, the enhanced AVANT Analytics will empower technology decision-makers with the insights needed to make better purchasing decisions in today's rapidly changing technology landscape.

In order to further help Trusted Advisors guide today's CIOs, CISOs and CTOs as they navigate the crowded and rapid pace of change in IT, AVANT Analytics will tap into the breadth of expertise and experience of Danyluk and nearly a dozen of analysts and specialists with new live and on-demand video briefings, updated market trends, in-depth industry overviews, and timely alerts. These expanded offerings join AVANT Analytics' existing portfolio of 6-12 Reports and the AVANT Technology Insights Podcast. AVANT will also continue to provide co-branded resources to its Trusted Advisors to help advance and fast-track their client's technology decision making.

"I'm thrilled to lead the new AVANT Analytics team to expand the depth and breadth of our informative and relevant reports and briefings that empower decision makers to keep up with the accelerating pace of change in technology," said Danyluk. "It is a true honor to collaborate with our AVANT Analytics team of analysts who have decades of real-world experience in working with clients to support and transform businesses in today's technology-enabled hyper-competitive landscape."

Danyluk takes on the expanded title of Chief Strategy Officer and AVANT Analytics Managing Director in the new role. With over 35 years of experience in enabling and delivering industry disruptive technologies and services, Danyluk's hands-on experience and innate passion for diving deep into data analysis to extract insights makes him uniquely qualified to lead AVANT Analytics.

"I couldn't think of a better person than Alex to propel AVANT Analytics to the next level. We affectionately refer to Alex as the 'mad scientist' at AVANT, as he consistently brings a wealth of insightful analysis and data visualizations to the table," said Drew Lydecker, President and co-founder of AVANT. "Combine Alex's breadth of experiences and analytical skills with the depth of our incredibly talented AVANT Engineers, and the sky's the limit. Data is the new oil, speed is the new currency, and with the investments we are making in AVANT Analytics, we have the ticket to the future of technology decision making."

In 2022, AVANT 6-12 reports and AVANT Technology Insights Podcast will focus on critical areas for IT decision-makers such as security and CCaaS. As security becomes the most sought after technology solution, efforts will focus on using the NIST cybersecurity framework as a guide for educating the market on security threat readiness and mitigation. Security research from the AVANT Analytics team will be presented as part of AVANT's Security VIP Session and available at the AVANT Security Zone at Channel Partners 2022. AVANT Analytics will also focus on the accelerating adoption of CCaaS and its impact on business transformation and more disruptive technology trends in 2022.

"We love to see the impact our AVANT Analytics reports have on building Trusted Advisors credibility with clients, driving prospect inquiries and accelerating opportunities," said Ian Kieninger, CEO and co-founder of AVANT. "AVANT Analytics has been one of the most strategic and smartest investments we've made to aid Trusted Advisors in differentiating their value to clients, and we're confident that Alex will lead the charge in this ongoing success."

To learn more about AVANT Analytics, please visit https://goavant.net/research-and-analytics/

About AVANT Analytics Analysts

AVANT Analytics will include a comprehensive group of talented analysts to contribute their expertise and knowledge. The team includes:



Bill Franklin , Senior Analyst of Data Center, Cloud Infrastructure & Security

, Senior Analyst of Data Center, Cloud Infrastructure & Security Niko O'Hara , Senior Analyst of Security, Enterprise Networking

, Senior Analyst of Security, Enterprise Networking Brent Wilford , Senior Analyst of UC & CCaaS

, Senior Analyst of UC & CCaaS John Paullin , Senior Analyst of UCaaS & CC

, Senior Analyst of UCaaS & CC Chris Brennan , Senior Analyst of CCaaS

, Senior Analyst of CCaaS Chip Hoisington , Senior Analyst of Wide Area Networking & Mobility

, Senior Analyst of Wide Area Networking & Mobility Juan Ochoa , Senior Data Analyst and Researcher

, Senior Data Analyst and Researcher Brooke Kennedy , Analyst

, Analyst Jesse Garing , Studio Producer

, Studio Producer Elise Zhang , Digital Producer

, Digital Producer Amy Ridder , Editor

About AVANT

AVANT is the nation's premier Technology Services Distributor and leading industry platform for IT decision-making. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with its proprietary customer facing tool, Pathfinder, original research, channel sales enablement, training, and resources to guide business decisions for next generation technologies. From the strongest security services and latest UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, to complex cloud designs and global wide-area network deployments, AVANT sets the industry standard as the leading Technology Services Distributor, enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information about AVANT, visit http://www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Katie Butler, Walker Sands, for AVANT, 6145075512, avantpr@walkersands.com

SOURCE AVANT