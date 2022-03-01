VIVAIA LAUNCHES NEXT GENERATION ARIA 5°

MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At global direct-to-consumer footwear brand VIVAIA, it's all about creating something better, even if that means workshopping and redesigning its best-selling style. Today, the company launches the third generation of its hero product, a pointed-toe ballet flat named the Aria 5°. Taking feedback directly from online reviews and through product-testing campaigns, VIVAIA's customers are an integral part of the brand's design process. The result of this global group effort is a meticulously crafted flat that can be dressed up, dressed down and worn everyday, for any occasion.

Finally, a pair of flats with athletic shoe comfort. After meticulously studying the design and technology behind popular athletic shoe brands, VIVAIA's ergonomic design improvements, like the 5° shift of the swing, provides a more fitting and elegant shape without squeezing your feet. No details went unnoticed in the redesign of the insole, midsole and outsole of the new Aria 5°.

"We design our shoes for our customers, so it only makes sense that they be the ones to tell us how we can improve their experience," said VIVAIA's Co-Founder, Marina Chen. "Our goal is for Aria to be the perfect flat that can be worn every day, for every occasion, and for all foot sizes and shapes. Over the last year and a half, we've paid close attention to customer's pain points and addressed every single one of them with this complete redesign."

Design upgrades were made to enhance the comfort and functionality of the shoe, which include:

Design: Streamlined + Versatile

A 5° shift of the swing and wider toe box offers better fit, without sacrificing on style.

Wider width options to accommodate customers with bunions and wider feet.

Ultra-soft knit upper is machine washable, foldable, and weighs only 300g per pair (imagine holding three small boxes of paper clips of weight per shoe).

Insole: Cushioned + Breathable

Naturally antibacterial herbal insoles with PU foam keeps feet smelling great. Also features built-in pores for increased ventilation.

Added heel cushioning for fewer blisters and a more comfortable feel.

Increased anatomical arch support and heel rebounding for extra bounce.

Midsole: Bouncy + Lightweight

Made from 100% recyclable premium TPE as most yoga mats makes for a more ultra lightweight and bouncy experience

Outsole: Increased Durability + Supportive

Soft, elastic outsole, crafted using completely carbonfree materials.

2MM-high elastic TPE to absorb shock, cushion the foot and provide anti-slip protection.

Improved Sustainable Production Practices

An upper crafted using fully recycled yarn.

Insoles produced using natural wormwood.

PU foam for a lower environmental impact.

Anti-slip rubber outsoles made with carbon-free materials.

Packaged in 100% recycled cardboard containers.

VIVAIA was founded on the mission to create shoes that are comfortable to wear and incredibly stylish, fusing modern technology with sustainable practices for the ultimate in eco-friendly footwear. The Aria 5° is offered in 6 different color waves, including Black, Cream Ivory, Olive Green, Denim Blue, Ginger Yellow and Dapple Cream. To shop now or learn more about VIVAIA, visit: www.vivaia.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivaia-launches-next-generation-aria-5-301492345.html

SOURCE VIVAIA