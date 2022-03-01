5WPR Reveals How Consumers Spending Habits Change to Supporting Brands with a Purpose

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their 2022 Consumer Culture Report, revealing in the last year 36% of consumers have adjusted their spending habits to further support minority and Black-owned businesses, and are most likely to find out about these businesses through social media and word of mouth.

When it comes to purpose-driven purchases, the following areas are where consumers favor spending:

Small & Local Businesses (46%) Charitable Support i.e. Pink Products for Breast Cancer Awareness donations (32%) Environmental Protection & Sustainability (31%) Animal Rights (31%)

"Our previous reports revealed younger generations have always shown an interest in aligning themselves with companies that support their ideologies," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "This year, we've unveiled that not only are younger generations aware that where they spend their money has a greater impact, but all consumers are playing an active role in seeking out this information. This should be reassuring for brands looking to place more of an emphasis on their sustainable practices—that not only will consumers know they're taking these extra steps, but also reward the companies for doing so by purchasing with them."

The report also uncovers 70% of all consumers surveyed take it upon themselves to research if a company ethically and sustainably sources and produces prior to purchasing from them, and 14% of those surveyed take it upon themselves to research every time they intend to make a purchase.

Younger consumers, aged 16-to-24, are the most proactive with 82% responding they research companies they plan to purchase from. When it comes to consistency, 26% of consumers aged 35-to-44 take it upon themselves to research the company every time they make a purchase, more often than other age groups when asked the same.

As a leading consumer PR firm, and an award-winning digital agency, 5WPR is committed to being a trailblazer in the industry and providing clients with the most up-to-date insights. The information gathered from the survey guides strategy, planning and execution of consumer and digital client campaigns.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,002 respondents aged 16+ across the USA between 11.18.21 and 11.22.21. The survey was conducted from a nationally representative of American adults. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

