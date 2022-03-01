Taiho Oncology Recognizes the Important Role of Advocacy Organizations in Marking National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

PRINCETON, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month throughout March, Taiho Oncology, Inc., a company focused on advancing care in colorectal and other cancers, is calling for greater awareness of both the unique challenges faced by patients living with this disease, and of the resources and support required to help patients navigate their journey.
As of 2018, there were an estimated 1.4 million people living with colorectal cancer in the United States.[1] Yet despite its prevalence, colorectal cancer may be difficult for patients to openly discuss with family and friends.
Patient Advocacy groups are focused on supporting patients and caregivers through education, resources, and a sense of community by providing forums for patients to share their experiences.
"Colorectal cancer advocacy organizations disseminate critically important information year-round, including education and resources to address the often less-talked about mental and emotional challenges patients and their caregivers face," said Nick Edwards, Senior Manager of Patient Alliances, Taiho Oncology, Inc.
He added that the work done by patient advocacy organizations can be especially important to patients and caregivers in rural communities, where access to resources and information can be limited, particularly when in-person clinics and hospitals may not be close by.
Taiho Oncology is proud to support the efforts of advocacy organizations focused on colorectal cancer during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and beyond.
This month, the company is sponsoring giveaway kits that include valuable information and resources from key advocacy organizations, including COLONTOWN, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Fight Colorectal Cancer, GI Cancers Alliance and the Raymond Foundation.
In addition, Taiho Oncology is encouraging everyone—whether they have been directly impacted by colorectal cancer or not—to participate in Colorectal Cancer Alliance's Dress in Blue Day on March 4 to raise awareness of the disease. "We look forward to a sea of blue from our employees as well as individuals going about their day," Edwards said.
About Taiho Oncology, Inc.
The mission of Taiho Oncology, Inc. is to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers. The company specializes in the development of orally administered anti-cancer agents and markets these medicines for a range of tumor types in the U.S. Taiho Oncology's growing pipeline of antimetabolic and selectively targeted anti-cancer agents is led by a world-class clinical development organization. Taiho Oncology is a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. which is part of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Taiho Oncology is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey and oversees its parent company's European and Canadian operations, which are located in Zug, Switzerland and Oakville, Ontario, Canada.
For more information, visit http://www.taihooncology.com
U.S. Media Contact:
Judy Kay Moore
Taiho Oncology, Inc.
574-526-2369
jumoore@taihooncology.com
www.taihooncology.com
TOI-PM-US-0528 03/22
[1] National Cancer Institute SEER. Cancer Stat Facts: Colorectal Cancer. Accessed February 2022. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/colorect.html
SOURCE Taiho Oncology, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.