AYPA POWER ACQUIRES 'YADKINS' ENERGY STORAGE PROJECT IN VIRGINIA

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aypa Power, a Blackstone portfolio company and developer, owner and operator of energy storage and hybrid generation assets, has finalized an agreement with East Point Energy to purchase the Yadkins standalone battery energy storage project.
The Yadkins project is a 100 MW, development stage project located in Chesapeake, Virginia. East Point Energy will continue to provide development services, as needed, to support the project. In addition to supporting the Virginia Clean Economy Act and improving the reliability of the region's electrical grid, the project will create economic benefits through construction, operations, and maintenance jobs and tax revenues to the local community.
The Yadkins project is a valuable addition to Aypa's growing portfolio, positioning Aypa to become a leading provider of storage and renewable generation products across the country.
"We are excited to develop the Yadkins project," said Aypa Power CEO, Moe Hajabed. "Demand for renewable generation continues to grow in Virginia, and storage is needed to provide flexible capacity to better integrate such renewables into the grid."
"With this acquisition," said Aypa Power Chief Commercial Officer, Dan Santelli, "Aypa can better support Virginia and its customers as they leverage storage to help transform intermittent renewables into 24x7 energy."
"The Yadkins project will help Virginia reach its goal of 100% clean energy -- a pillar of the Virginia Clean Economy Act. It has been a pleasure to work with the Aypa Power Team, and we look forward to bringing this project into operation," said East Point Energy CEO, Andrew Foukal.
About Aypa Power
Aypa Power is a Blackstone portfolio company and pioneering developer, owner, and operator of battery storage and hybrid systems for utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and large corporate customers. Aypa works closely with its partners to understand their unique needs and create customized products and solutions. Aypa's first battery storage project came online in 2018, and the company currently has more than 10GW in development across North America. For more information about Aypa Power, visit www.aypa.com.
SOURCE Aypa Power
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.