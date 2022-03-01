CLEAN WATER NON-PROFIT, WELL AWARE, MAKES BIG SPLASH WITH ANNUAL SHOWER STRIKE

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Aware, the award-winning international nonprofit, is inviting the public to join its 13th annual Shower Strike, asking participants not to shower starting April 20 until they have reached their personal fundraising goal for clean water projects in East Africa. This year the nonprofit expects to raise over $375,000, which will provide 25,000 people with lasting clean water.
Well Aware's annual Shower Strike kicks off on Wednesday, April 20, and goes through Tuesday, April 26. Students, musicians, sports teams, celebrities and entire companies from around the world participate in Shower Strike by setting a fundraising goal, and pledging not to take a shower until they reach that goal. This virtual event isn't just odd, it's also very effective, having raised close to $2M for water wells in East Africa over the past 14 years, impacting over 170,000 people.
Shower Strike was born as a way to fund Well Aware's very first water project in 2012 and continues to grow year over year. "Shower Strikers" need nothing to participate. As a matter of fact, some of the best fundraisers for this event have been a group of second graders in Webster City, Iowa, where the majority of the students are on free or reduced lunch. Since their first year of participation in 2012, these remarkable children, now known as The Sunset Stinkers, have raised over $30,000 for Well Aware projects through Shower Strike, providing over 2,000 people with clean water for life.
"Shower Strike started out as a crazy idea with friends and is now changing the world," said Sarah Evans, founder and CEO of Well Aware. "We were just sitting around brainstorming ideas when someone jokingly said, 'Let's not shower until we raise our goal.' Fourteen years later and we are still doing it!"
Now more than ever clean water initiatives are proving critical in the fight against COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, more than 750 million people around the world—more than twice the population of the United States—lack access to safe water. Women and children spend an estimated 140 million hours every day collecting water, resulting in $24 billion in lost economic value when they are not able to participate in income-generating work or attend school. In addition to the economic impact, water-related disease is responsible for the death of a child every minute.
As an organization, Well Aware has provided over 300,000 individuals with lasting clean water, while maintaining a 100% success rate, where the industry average is just 40%.
To get involved and learn more about Shower Strike, please visit https://wellawareworld.org/get-involved/shower-strike/.
About Well Aware
Austin-based, international 501(c)3 nonprofit Well Aware builds sustainable clean water systems in East Africa to drive development and empower communities. To date, Well Aware has implemented over 90 projects and provided lasting clean water to more than 300,000 people across Kenya and Tanzania. With their technical expertise and community-driven approach, Well Aware continues to maintain a 100% success rate across all of their water projects — setting a new standard for efficiency and sustainability in the water aid sector.
SOURCE Well Aware
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.