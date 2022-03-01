Epic Selects Examity to Improve Online Exam-Taking Experience

NEWTON, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic, whose healthcare software is used by top-ranked hospitals worldwide including the Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital, and the Mayo Clinic, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Examity to create a more secure, flexible, and responsive online testing experience. Examity's online proctoring solution will enable Epic to administer more than 100,000 remote exams each year to prospective staff as well as doctors, nurses, administrators and other professionals who use their healthcare software across 15 countries.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Examity," said Shannon Kirby-Amacher, Global Training Coordinator, Epic. "They have been a true partner who consistently deliver a great experience for our test-takers as well as our administrators. They keep their promises—if they tell us they will do something, they deliver."

An Examity partner since 2018, Epic is expanding its work with the proctoring platform to improve the test-taking experience. Examity's platform enables test-takers to log-on 24/7 and complete assessments right away, or schedule an exam in the future at a time of their choosing.

The partnership is part of Epic's broader effort to offer value-added services to its healthcare system customers by streamlining often-complex processes like assessment. Examity maintains an industry-low test-taker to proctor ratio to more effectively protect exam integrity, ensure that questions are addressed quickly, and provide test-takers with rapid-response support in the event of any technical concerns.

"Epic is widely recognized as a trailblazing company not only because of the software it provides, but also for its commitment to creativity and innovation in service of its employees and customers," said Bill West, SVP of Business Development at Examity. "This is about creating a more seamless, secure testing experience that will help Epic further its position as the world leader in electronic medical records."

Founded in 2013, Examity was the first solution to enable certification providers and education institutions around the world to leverage a full range of proctoring options, from automated through to live. In addition to its industry-leading test-taker-to-proctor ratio, the company draws on proprietary technology to create a secure, streamlined experience for millions of exams per year, offering flexible solutions designed to address the needs of individual providers and programs. A 2020 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named twice to Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been honored for four consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

