Epic Selects Examity to Improve Online Exam-Taking Experience

NEWTON, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic, whose healthcare software is used by top-ranked hospitals worldwide including the Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital, and the Mayo Clinic, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Examity to create a more secure, flexible, and responsive online testing experience. Examity's online proctoring solution will enable Epic to administer more than 100,000 remote exams each year to prospective staff as well as doctors, nurses, administrators and other professionals who use their healthcare software across 15 countries.
"We are excited to expand our relationship with Examity," said Shannon Kirby-Amacher, Global Training Coordinator, Epic. "They have been a true partner who consistently deliver a great experience for our test-takers as well as our administrators. They keep their promises—if they tell us they will do something, they deliver."
An Examity partner since 2018, Epic is expanding its work with the proctoring platform to improve the test-taking experience. Examity's platform enables test-takers to log-on 24/7 and complete assessments right away, or schedule an exam in the future at a time of their choosing.
The partnership is part of Epic's broader effort to offer value-added services to its healthcare system customers by streamlining often-complex processes like assessment. Examity maintains an industry-low test-taker to proctor ratio to more effectively protect exam integrity, ensure that questions are addressed quickly, and provide test-takers with rapid-response support in the event of any technical concerns.
"Epic is widely recognized as a trailblazing company not only because of the software it provides, but also for its commitment to creativity and innovation in service of its employees and customers," said Bill West, SVP of Business Development at Examity. "This is about creating a more seamless, secure testing experience that will help Epic further its position as the world leader in electronic medical records."
Founded in 2013, Examity was the first solution to enable certification providers and education institutions around the world to leverage a full range of proctoring options, from automated through to live. In addition to its industry-leading test-taker-to-proctor ratio, the company draws on proprietary technology to create a secure, streamlined experience for millions of exams per year, offering flexible solutions designed to address the needs of individual providers and programs. A 2020 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named twice to Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been honored for four consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
About Examity
Examity was founded to meet the needs of assessment providers, colleges, and employers looking to protect test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.
SOURCE Examity
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.