Northwest Pipe Company to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 15th

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company NWPX, an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Scott Montross, Northwest Pipe Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nwpipe.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the event and will remain available until Wednesday, March 30, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering the replay access code: 13726286.
About Northwest Pipe Company
Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.
Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
(360) 397-6294 • investors@nwpipe.com
Or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400
SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company
