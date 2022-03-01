Chill on the Sunny Side with Dutch Bros' newest drink duo!

GRANTS PASS, Ore., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The forecast these next two months is sunny with a side of Dutch! Starting today, the drive-thru coffee company will feature the Orange Groove Cold Brew and Daydream Rebel at all of its more than 500 locations.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8977751-dutch-bros-newest-drinks-orange-groove-cold-brew-daydream-rebel-energy-drink/

The Orange Groove Cold Brew is a combination of Dutch Bros' Cold Brew, Orange and a new, limited time flavor, Black Sugar! Black Sugar has a caramelized flavor with a sweet hint of molasses. Finished with Soft Top to create the dreamiest cold brew yet! It can be served with regular or nitro-infused cold brew.

The Daydream Rebel energy drink is a mix of Dutch Bros' exclusive Rebel energy drink, Passion Fruit and yet another new, limited time flavor, Elderflower! Elderflower features floral and fruity notes that pairs perfectly with Passion Fruit. Finished with Soft Top and you're sure to find your new fave drink!

"While the weather is still warming up, sunny days have officially arrived at Dutch Bros!" said Kristin Sha, director of product management. "The Orange Groove Cold Brew and Daydream Rebel both feature new flavors, Black Sugar and Elderflower. Each flavor has a dynamic and delicious profile that will have customers in a sunny state of mind!"

The Orange Groove Cold Brew and Daydream Rebel will be available for a limited time only through the end of April.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 500 locations in 13 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee