Cleveland Vibrator Expands Robotic and Automation Capabilities With Acquisition of Fastfeed

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleveland Vibrator Company (CVC), a leading manufacturer of custom industrial vibrators and vibratory equipment—announces it has acquired Fastfeed Corporation in Lodi, Ohio, according to Craig Macklin, CVC's CEO.
"We are excited to add the manufacturing, design and problem-solving capabilities of Fastfeed," said Macklin. "This acquisition immediately enhances our offerings and value to our customers as a single-source provider of vibratory solutions for flow and processing challenges with bulk material and parts."
"Since Fastfeed was founded by my family in 1997, the company has been committed to designing unique systems that solve customer application problems," said Dan Reed, Fastfeed president. "We look forward to growth and penetrating new markets as part of Cleveland Vibrator Company."
Macklin added, "Cleveland Vibrator is thrilled to add such an excellent brand and a team of people with a history of success in the automation category. Together, we will be building on our corporate purpose: To build a company you can depend on for years to come."
Fastfeed's facility in Lodi will remain in operation. The company anticipates adding a handful of jobs between the Lodi and Cleveland locations during the next few years.
About Cleveland Vibrator Company
The Cleveland Vibrator Company has been driving innovations in materials handling since 1923. From its corporate headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, and in partnership with HK Technologies in Salem, Ohio, the organization has met the challenges of more than 15,000 customers around the globe in a vast array of industries. Cleveland Vibrator Company's comprehensive product line includes air-piston, rotary electric, electromagnetic, turbine and ball vibrators, as well as a wide variety of fabricated feeders, vibratory screeners, ultrasonic screeners, vibratory conveyors and vibratory tables. www.clevelandvibrator.com
About Fastfeed Corporation
Located in Lodi, Ohio, Fastfeed Corporation is a premier provider of automation systems for parts alignment, feeding and handling. Since its founding in 1997, the company has been committed to designing unique systems that solve customer application problems. Fastfeed's product line includes vibratory feeders and turnkey systems such as pick-and-place, dial assembly, robotic and vision systems. Fastfeed website coming soon at www.fastfeedcorporation.com.
Editor's note: Photo of Fastfeed equipment available for download here: https://bit.ly/3hoC33p
Photo caption: A turnkey indexing dial assembly system featuring dual vibratory hoppers, vibratory feeder bowls, with pick and place, press, inspection and trimming stations, PLC controls for the assembly of aircraft fasteners.
SOURCE Cleveland Vibrator Company
