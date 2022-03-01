SeekHer Foundation announces women's mental health data to drive culture change

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeekHer Foundation, a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of women for mental wellness and support in their communities, today announced new research findings underlining the overwhelming pressure women collectively face, but continually carry in isolation, leading to negative mental health effects. The insights come from the SeekHer Shift Survey, which was created through over 100 in-depth interviews with mental health experts and practitioners, and queried 1,127 respondents across the United States. The survey identifies common themes across womanhood, asks what cultural shifts could be made to improve the state of women's mental health, and highlights the fundamental changes needed by brands, businesses, and communities to support such shifts.

Across a majority of survey responses, it is evident that women are overwhelmed with pressure to do it all while also feeling lonely and isolated in their experiences. With women's mental health risks having doubled since the pandemic, 84 percent of women surveyed admitted they minimize their emotions, as not to burden others. Survey responses also highlight challenges mothers face, as nearly 70 percent have questioned their value due to all-encompassing stress. Additionally, less than 32 percent of employed women say their current workplace creates a safe space to discuss balancing personal and professional responsibilities, with less than half of women reporting they feel supported to grow in their careers.These and other findings point to necessary cultural shifts and organizational restructuring required to better support and empower women's mental health.

"With millions of women leaving the workforce since the start of the pandemic, society is finally recognizing the disproportionate stress of cultural expectations and competing work-life tensions that women face every day," says Dr. Monica Mo, founder and Executive Director of SeekHer Foundation. "While the survey findings are sobering, they provide a blueprint for rewriting the cultural belief system that women interact with on a regular basis — from our everyday conversations to the brands they consume and the workplace cultures they're a part of. Now is our moment to shift how society listens and cares for women, and start prioritizing their wellbeing and success."

SeekHer Foundation is also taking action on the survey findings by founding the #WeHearHer Advocacy Council, composed of mental health advocates and allied organizations pledging to support women's mental health. Founding members include major brands, Nutrafol and Pure Leaf, as well as education leader, General Assembly.

"At Nutrafol, our mission is to help people grow into their best selves, and mental wellbeing is a fundamental aspect of that. It has been an honor to partner with SeekHer to support the work they are doing to bridge the gender gap in mental health, especially given the significant and disproportionate effect the past few years have had on the stress and mental wellbeing of women," said Giorgos Tsetis, co-founder and CEO of Nutrafol. "Like hair wellness, mental health is just human health — which is something we hope the results of the SeekHer Shift Survey continue to illuminate."

"We are appreciative of the SeekHer Foundation and its efforts to call attention to the unique challenges facing women and in particular, working mothers at this moment in time," said Lisa Lewin, CEO of General Assembly. "At General Assembly, we are committed to building a culture where women of all backgrounds have the tools and support needed to thrive – and this is only made possible through proactive and continual open dialogue about mental health."

Driven by the results of the survey, SeekHer and Pure Leaf are planning a Spring 2022 release of free online community resources, guidance, and tools to help women navigate competing forces in their work and life by saying "no" to guilt and "doing it all" while redefining success on their own terms.

"Pure Leaf believes that No is Beautiful, especially when it comes to establishing boundaries to help women manage their mental health. We are committed to doing our part to create a culture that supports women's mental health," says Katrina McDonald, Senior Marketing Director, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "We are proud to join SeekHer's Advocacy Council and partner with them and other like-minded allies to continue collaborating on ways to build a better world for women."

To learn more about SeekHer and the SeekHer Shift Initiative, visit seekher.org. To view the full report from the SeekHer Shift Survey, visit seekher.org/seekher-shift.

About SeekHer Foundation

SeekHer Foundation is a non-profit organization on a mission to power more women for the greater good. By partnering with advocates and allied organizations, we're bridging the gender gap of mental health through advocacy, research, and support for women-led communities to shift cultural norms holding women back from their well-being and success. SeekHer is an advocacy project powered by WellSeek, a social impact collective that's reimagining communities & workplaces to better support women's mental health.

