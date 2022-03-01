Plus+ Consulting Announces New Focus and Separation to Form New Company: Green Impact

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 22 years of growth, Plus+ Consulting is separating into two companies to expand the value of their expert technology consulting services and launch a new firm focused on sustainability cloud technologies.

The new company, Green Impact, will provide a full spectrum of Salesforce consulting services with a concentration on Salesforce Net Zero Cloud and Sustainability Managed Services.

Plus+ Consulting will return to its roots and focus on Microsoft cloud technologies, cybersecurity consulting services and IT strategy advisory services.

"Spinning out our Salesforce practice into a separate company represents a continuation of our commitment to offer the increasingly specialized digital services needed to help clients stay ahead in a rapidly changing business environment," said Plus+ Consulting CEO, Mark Husnick.

For over two decades, Plus+ has experienced consistent growth and success while increasing the depth of expertise in each of their consulting areas – especially within their Microsoft and Cybersecurity practices. "We will continue to invest and grow as a Microsoft and Cybersecurity consulting firm to meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Husnick.

The new company, Green Impact, is built upon a passion and commitment to sustainability and is partnering with Salesforce to offer a new NetZero Cloud offering.

By embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into the core of their mission, Green Impact will strive to make a positive impact (both socially and fiscally) for their customers.

Green Impact will be led by Dan Connors, CEO, who brings 15 years of experience in CRM and IT leadership. The new company will provide a full spectrum of Salesforce Consulting services along with a specialization in Salesforce Net Zero Cloud and Sustainability Managed Services.

Net Zero Cloud helps organizations to calculate greenhouse gas emissions by using global emission factors so organizations can gain accurate, critical insights about their carbon footprint.

"We believe that sustainably responsible business investments, when properly managed, will drive better outcomes for our customers, our communities and the planet. This belief is fundamental to Green Impact's mission," said Connors.

Steve Smith, founder of Plus+ Consulting and Green Impact, is very sincere about his passion and commitment to sustainability and believes that Salesforce's NetZero Cloud offering is a unique and powerful way for client companies to "do well and do good."

Plus+ remains committed to delivering in-demand technology consulting services led by its practice leadership team, who is well known for their industry and technical knowledge. The company's three core practices are led by: Tom Vogl, leading their Microsoft Solutions practice; Josh Tocci, leading their Microsoft Business Applications practice; and John Hudson leading the Cybersecurity practice.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Plus+ and we look forward to building upon our heritage and customer relationships that have propelled our growth over the past 22 years," said Husnick.

About Plus+ Consulting

Plus+ Consulting is a digital transformation consultancy specializing in Microsoft cloud along with cybersecurity, strategy and staffing solutions suited to enterprise companies. Since 1999, our business strategists and technologists have brought extensive industry and IT experience to leaders in a wide range of industries to take advantage of cutting-edge technologies to improve their businesses. Plus+ is proud to be a perennial winner of the "Best Places to Work" in Pittsburgh, PA.

Learn more at plusconsulting.com.

About Green Impact

Green Impact partners with organizations to optimize sustainability and business goals, using Salesforce Net Zero Cloud to manage, monitor and measure the progress. The core of Green Impact's business mission is to make a positive impact- both socially and fiscally - for their customers.

Learn more at greenimpacttech.com.

