Nathan H. Walcker joins Lime Connect Global Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lime Connect (Lime) is pleased to announce that Nathan H. Walcker, Chief Executive Officer of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, has joined the not for profit organization as a member of its global board of directors.

Walcker oversees implementation of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute's (FCS) mission to provide world-class cancer care, close to home in community-based settings across the state of Florida. He leads the development of strategic initiatives that continue to drive FCS forward as a national cancer care leader. Walcker joined FCS in 2019 as Chief Financial Officer, bringing more than a decade of diverse healthcare, physician services and corporate finance expertise with him. He was appointed CEO in 2020.

Previously, he served as a key member of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Global Healthcare Investment Banking group in New York, advising the firm's public and emerging growth health care clients and leading private equity firms. Walcker began his career on Wall Street on the Merrill Lynch trading floor in New York and went on to assume increasing responsibilities as an Investment Banker and strategic advisor to corporations, entrepreneurs and public company boards. Walcker, who is deaf, earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree in Economics from Columbia University.

Michael MacKay, chair of Lime Connect's global board of directors, says, "Lime Connect has admired Nate's business acumen and role as a true leader in changing the way the world views disability, and we are proud to count him as an inaugural member of The Lime Network from his days as an undergraduate. We are excited to welcome his vision and passion to the board."

Walcker, speaking of his role with Lime Connect, states, "Lime Connect is making a global impact by creating and expanding opportunities for those with disabilities to achieve their full potential. I am so pleased to serve as a Global Board member and pay forward the support that has been instrumental in my professional career."

Lime Connect is a not for profit organization that is rebranding disability through achievement. The organization's focus is to attract, prepare, and connect high potential university students and alumni (including veterans) with disabilities for scholarships, leadership programs, internships, and full time careers with their partners - the world's leading corporations. This work showcases the vast strengths and talents that are found in disabilities, and provides disabled individuals with the tools, confidence, community, and connections to realize their dreams.

For more information on Lime Connect, visit https://www.limeconnect.com. For more information on Nathan Walcker, visit https://www.flcancer.com.

