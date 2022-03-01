SAE International's WCX™ World Congress Connects the Mobility Industry in Detroit, April 5-7, 2022

WARRENDALE, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International's WCX™ World Congress Experience Connects the Mobility Industry in Detroit, April 5-7, 2022

WCX Convenes the Brightest Minds in Engineering to Advance the Future of Mobility

To keep the mobility industry up to date on the latest in propulsion, autonomous vehicles, smart architecture, safety and more, SAE International will host the 2022 WCX™ World Congress Experience April 5-7, 2022, at Huntington Place (formerly TCF/COBO Center) in Detroit, Mich. From talks on mass deployment of autonomous and electric vehicles, to supply chain considerations, to the latest in research and development, WCX convenes engineering leaders to explore mobility opportunities and address its biggest challenges.

This year's keynote speakers include Jon Snoddy, senior vice president of research and development for show, ride & technology for Walt Disney Imagineering, and Jeff DeGraff, author and professor nicknamed the 'Dean of Innovation.' Both will share their insights on applying out of the box thinking to creative problem solving in mobility and beyond.

"After moving to a digital format the past two years, we are beyond excited to bring subject matter experts and industry leaders back in-person to exchange ideas that advance the mobility industry," said Frank Bokulich, product content & business development manager, SAE International. "We have a tremendous amount of industry expertise, networking opportunities and education descending on the Motor City for this year's WCX, and we hope everybody in the mobility engineering space is able to join us."

WCX attendees have the opportunity to:



Gain best practices from peers and experts on the business of mobility technology.

Network with subject matter experts and industry pioneers from traditional and non-traditional companies within the mobility community.

Hear the latest research impacting mobility system development and operation.

Whether it's riding autonomously into the future, connecting with industry trailblazers, or getting in on the ground floor of new solutions, this immersive experience is designed for the entire mobility community.

Attendees can network with leading engineers and decision makers to gain insights from organizations leading the way towards smarter cities, greater vehicle efficiency, reliable connectivity, automated vehicles, advanced propulsion and powertrain, and increased safety and cybersecurity.

A complimentary virtual WCX Kick-Off and Reveal meeting will be held March 8, 2022, 9 – 10 a.m. (ET). Presenters will share highlights of WCX 2022 and answer attendee questions. Registration for the WCX Kick-Off is available here: https://hopin.com/events/wcx-2022-industry-kick-off-and-reveal?code=a2RfewoHlUacrI2rVvDixowNk.

To learn more about this year's WCX World Congress Experience program, visit https://www.sae.org/attend/wcx/program. To register, visit: http://www.sae.org/attend/wcx/registration.

About SAE International

SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.

