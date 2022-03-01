TPx Named to CRN's 2022 Managed Service Provider 500

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, was named to CRN's 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500, a prestigious ranking of the top MSPs and consultants across North America for the fifth consecutive year.
CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel.
TPx was also recognized as an Elite 150 member, an exclusive ranking of companies with an extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward midmarket and enterprise customers.
"We are humbled by this recognition as one of the Elite 150 on CRN's 2022 Managed Service Provider 500 list," said Rick Mace, TPx CEO. "It underscores our commitment to our customers, and it strengthens our commitment to helping solve their complex business problems with straightforward, easy-to-use solutions. This work is never done, and as businesses navigate an increasingly dangerous digital landscape, they need partners who have their companies' best interests as their true north."
About TPx
TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Media Contact
John Walker, TPx, 404.626.0051, john@chirpPR.com
SOURCE TPx
